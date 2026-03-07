Snowboarding World Shows Support for Malena Zamfirova After Slope Crash, Skier Who Hit Her Tests Negative for Alcohol

Sports | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 19:10
Bulgaria: Snowboarding World Shows Support for Malena Zamfirova After Slope Crash, Skier Who Hit Her Tests Negative for Alcohol

The skier who struck 16-year-old Bulgarian snowboarder Malena Zamfirova at the Czech resort of Špindlerův Mlýn was not under the influence of alcohol, Czech police confirmed. Police spokeswoman Šarka Pijlová, quoted by Nova TV, said that a blood test taken from the man after the incident showed no alcohol in his system.

The accident happened at around 3:00 p.m. on March 3, shortly after Zamfirova had completed her morning training session. Early reports suggested the skier had descended the slope uncontrollably while intoxicated. However, the laboratory results disproved those claims.

According to the police spokeswoman, the case remains under investigation. If the skier is ultimately found responsible for the collision, he could face a prison sentence of up to two years under Czech law.

The crash occurred near the final section of the black run “Na Pláních”. At the same time, official training for a competition was taking place on a different slope. The Bulgarian Ski Federation explained that the impact happened near the entrance to the lift area, where many tourists, including children, were gathered.

Zamfirova was struck heavily in the back and suffered multiple fractures. She was airlifted by helicopter to hospital, where doctors in the Czech Republic carried out several emergency procedures to stabilize her condition.

Her treatment will continue in Austria. Doctors have postponed a major surgery until Monday, when specialists plan to stabilize her femur, which was broken in two places. The operation will take place in Graz. Despite the seriousness of her injuries, recent information indicates that the teenager’s condition is improving and that she is eating normally.

Her brother, Bulgarian snowboarder Tervel Zamfirov, spoke emotionally about her situation following his eighth-place finish in the World Cup parallel slalom race held in Špindlerův Mlýn.

“She is not in good condition and I am very worried about her. The competition is not important at all right now,” he told bTV. He admitted he was surprised to reach the finals amid the circumstances, adding that he was competing for his sister.

Today I ride for her – the whole World Cup rides for her. We all love her and miss her very much. We hope and pray that she will be with us again next season,” Zamfirov said. He added that he had heard by phone that her condition was improving compared with the previous day and planned to visit her after the race.

The incident has prompted a strong show of solidarity from the snowboarding community. During the World Cup race in Špindlerův Mlýn, many athletes appeared with two black stripes on their cheeks - Zamfirova’s trademark, which she wears before competitions.

Ride for Malena” became the slogan of the event. Numerous competitors also recorded messages wishing the young Bulgarian a quick recovery.

Bulgarian athletes Tervel Zamfirov and Radoslav Yankov joined the tribute, competing with black stripes under their goggles. After being eliminated in the round of 16 by Andreas Prommegger, Yankov addressed Zamfirova directly: “Malena, this is for you.

Zamfirova remains hospitalized in Graz. In addition to the fractured femur, doctors have diagnosed injuries to her pelvis and shoulder blade. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision on the slope.

