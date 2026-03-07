Iranian Ambassador: Bulgaria Is Not a Legitimate Target for Iran!

Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash. In a special interview for Bulgarian National Radio’s program “RadioTochka,” the diplomat stressed that Tehran does not consider any location on Bulgarian territory to be a legitimate target for attack and firmly rejected suggestions that Iran might threaten the country.

The ambassador emphasized that Iran’s approach toward Bulgaria is based on the desire to strengthen friendly relations. He said that efforts on the Iranian side are focused on clarifying misunderstandings and deepening bilateral ties. According to Irvash, the Iranian people themselves hold no hostile feelings toward Bulgaria and sincerely wish for closer cooperation. He also argued that attempts to spread fear among the Bulgarian public are part of a tactic used by Iran’s adversaries, aimed at driving a wedge between the two nations.

Asked what assurances he could provide that a stray Iranian missile would not reach Bulgaria, Irvash responded that, as an ambassador, he cannot predict future developments. At the same time, he pointed out that those currently carrying out military operations against Iran are also working to prevent such scenarios. Instead of concentrating on the possibility of an accidental strike, he suggested that attention should be directed toward addressing the underlying causes that fuel such fears.

In this context, the Iranian diplomat referred to what he described as the unjustified presence of certain aircraft in Sofia, implying that this contributes to tensions. He also stated that Bulgaria has a voice within the international community and expressed the view that this voice should be used in support of peace efforts. According to him, removing the reasons for mistrust and confrontation is the path toward preventing risks and ensuring stable relations.

