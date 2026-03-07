Greece: Joint Actions with Bulgaria Aim to Strengthen Regional Security

Politics » DEFENSE | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:42
Bulgaria: Greece: Joint Actions with Bulgaria Aim to Strengthen Regional Security

Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sofia.

According to Dendias, the Greek government approved the deployment after discussions within the cabinet and the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA). He explained that the decision was taken after direct talks with Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. As part of the support, Greece will send Patriot anti-missile systems to help provide anti-ballistic coverage over a significant portion of Bulgarian territory.

In addition to the missile defense system, Athens will also position two F-16 fighter jets at an air base in Northern Greece. Their specific task will be to contribute to the additional air protection of Bulgaria. Two senior officers from the Greek Air Force will also be dispatched to Sofia, where they will join the operational center of the Bulgarian Armed Forces to facilitate coordination between the two countries’ military structures.

Dendias emphasized that the aim of the joint measures is to reinforce the feeling of stability and security in the region. At the same time, he stressed that the deployment will not weaken Greece’s own defensive capabilities or reduce the level of anti-ballistic protection for Greek territory.

The minister did not disclose the exact location in Northern Greece where the fighter aircraft will be stationed. However, several strategic military facilities are situated near the Bulgarian border. Among them are the air base in Larissa, home to the 110th Fighter Wing, which is one of Greece’s key combat formations. Another important site is the port of Alexandroupolis, a major hub for transporting military equipment toward Eastern Europe and Ukraine. The Stefanovicchio military base in the Magnisia region near Volos is also considered strategically significant, as it hosts American military helicopters.

Information from the Hellenic Air Force indicates that the Patriot PAC-III system being deployed is a mobile long-range air defense platform. Its radar can search targets at distances of up to 170 kilometers and intercept threats at ranges reaching 150 kilometers. The system consists of several main components, including the Information Coordination Center (ICC), a radar installation, the Engagement Control Station (ECS), and multiple launch stations. The ECS unit can manage up to 16 launch platforms, which may be deployed separately and operated remotely within a radius of approximately 30 kilometers.

