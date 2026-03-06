Germany Warns Iran War Could Trigger New Migration Wave Toward Europe

Germany has warned that the war involving Iran could trigger a new migration wave toward Europe, as the conflict continues to create instability across the region. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul raised the concern during talks in Berlin with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, noting that the broader consequences of the war are already becoming visible.

According to Wadephul, the situation created by the fighting is dramatic in several aspects, particularly from a humanitarian perspective. He stressed that European countries must work to prevent large numbers of internally displaced people from eventually becoming refugees heading toward Europe. The German government, he said, aims to reduce the scale of the humanitarian crisis by strengthening assistance in the region.

To support this effort, Berlin plans to allocate nearly 100 million euros in additional humanitarian aid. Wadephul pointed to Lebanon as an example of the worsening situation, describing a new and troubling dynamic there as the number of displaced people continues to grow. Germany’s approach, he explained, is to provide help directly in affected areas across the Middle East in order to ease pressure on populations forced from their homes.

At the same time, Wadephul made clear that Germany is not considering sending air defense systems to countries targeted by Iranian attacks. He said the government’s priority remains Ukraine, where German-supplied systems are already playing a key role in defending against Russian strikes. Most of Germany’s available air defense equipment, including Patriot systems, has already been delivered to Kyiv.

“If we had any remaining capabilities in that area, we would first have to seriously consider supplying them to Ukraine,” Wadephul noted, adding that for this reason Berlin is not currently discussing similar deliveries to other countries.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen emphasized that nations affected by Iranian attacks should receive support wherever possible. He underlined the importance of maintaining a united position among partner countries, pointing to the significant security and economic interests Europe has in the region.

Berendsen also revealed that the Netherlands is weighing the possibility of deploying a frigate to the Mediterranean as part of the French aircraft carrier group built around the Charles de Gaulle. Such a move would be aimed at strengthening the presence of allied forces and contributing to regional stability.