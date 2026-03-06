Bulgaria’s Vladi Zografski Makes History with First World Cup Podium

Sports | March 6, 2026, Friday // 20:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Vladi Zografski Makes History with First World Cup Podium

Bulgarian ski jumper Vladimir Zografski achieved a landmark moment in his career, securing his first-ever podium finish in a World Cup competition. The historic result came in Lahti after Slovenia’s Domen Prevc, who initially appeared to have won the event, was disqualified during the post-competition equipment inspection. As a result, Zografski moved up from fourth place to third in the final standings.

Prevc had produced the longest jump of the competition, reaching 129 meters and earning 138.8 points, which seemed enough to secure him an early victory and a record seventh consecutive World Cup win. However, officials later determined that his skis exceeded the permitted length by one centimeter. The violation led to his disqualification, reshuffling the results and opening the door for Zografski to step onto the podium.

With Prevc removed from the standings, Germany’s Philipp Raimund was declared the winner. The Olympic champion on the small hill recorded a jump of 122.5 meters, collecting 129.3 points to take first place. Austria’s Daniel Tschofenig finished second after jumping 124.5 meters and receiving a total of 128.6 points.

Zografski matched Tschofenig’s distance with a jump of 124.5 meters but received slightly lower style scores, which left him with 127.2 points overall and secured third place. Despite the narrow margin, the result marked a breakthrough moment for the Bulgarian athlete.

Until now, Zografski’s best World Cup finish had been fourth place, also achieved in Finland earlier this season. That performance came in Ruka on November 29, but the Lahti competition finally brought him onto the podium for the first time in a men’s World Cup event, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zografski, ski, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Economy Produces 5,216 Euros Per Capita in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted data indicate a growth of 0.8% relat

Business » Finance | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Public Sector Workers Plan March Demonstrations Over Delayed Pay Raises

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has announced plans for a series of mass protests over budget-sector salaries, more than two months after the adoption of the extension budget

Politics | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:00

Iranian Ambassador: Bulgaria Is Not a Legitimate Target for Iran!

Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:30

Greece: Joint Actions with Bulgaria Aim to Strengthen Regional Security

Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sof

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:00

Bulgaria Condemns Iranian Attacks and Ramps Up Evacuations of Citizens from the Middle East

Bulgaria has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks against neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, describing them as unprovoked and indiscriminate

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:41

Shin Bet Conducts Joint Security Exercises with Bulgaria to Protect Israeli Interests

The Shin Bet and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering Israel’s security worldwide, in the context of the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran

Politics » Defense | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova Faces Complex Surgeries After Slope Accident Caused by Intoxicated Tourist

Bulgaria’s young snowboarder Malena Zamfirova has suffered severe injuries after being struck by an intoxicated tourist on a slope in Špindlerův Mlýn on March 3

Sports | March 6, 2026, Friday // 15:25

Bulgaria Rallies Behind Injured Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova: State Promises Full Support

Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev confirmed that the Bulgarian state will provide assistance to Malena Zamfirova and her family following the snowboarder’s severe injuries sustained on March 3 at Špindlerův Mlýn in the Czech Republic

Sports | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 10:46

Drunk Tourist Seriously Injures Bulgarian Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova in Czech Resort

Bulgarian alpine snowboarder Malena Zamfirova has been seriously injured after being struck by a drunk tourist during training in the Czech winter resort of Špindlerův Mlýn, the Bulgarian Ski Federation confirmed.

Sports | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:23

Karlos Nasar Crowned Bulgaria’s Sportsman of the Year for 2025

Bulgarian weightlifting star Karlos Nasar has been voted Sportsman of the Year for 2025, topping the 68th edition of the annual journalists’ poll with 1,040 points

Sports | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 11:14

Bulgaria Closes Milano-Cortina Olympics with Two Medals and Strong Signs of Progress

Bulgaria’s participation in the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina concluded with the women’s 12.5 km mass start in biathlon, featuring Lora Hristova and Milena Todorova.

Sports | February 23, 2026, Monday // 11:09

Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Secure 2-1 Home Win Over Ferencváros in Europa League Play-Off

Ludogorets Razgrad secured a 2-1 home victory over Ferencvárosi TC in their Europa League play-off encounter, registering their first success in four meetings between the two sides this season.

Sports | February 20, 2026, Friday // 10:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria