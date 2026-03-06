Ukraine-Hungary Feud Escalates - Zelensky’s Threats Ignite Brussels Outrage

The European Union and Hungarian opposition figures have sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over recent comments directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, describing them as a threat. The remarks came amid escalating tensions between Kyiv and Budapest related to interruptions in Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline.

Zelensky had suggested that Ukrainian soldiers could be given Orban’s “address” so they could speak to him “in their own language,” prompting condemnation. Orban, for his part, has accused Ukraine of deliberately blocking oil transit and responded by halting EU sanctions against Russia and delaying a 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine, vowing to break what he described as a Ukrainian oil blockade “by force.”

Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza Party in Hungary, called on EU authorities to sever ties with Ukraine until Zelensky clarifies his statements and issues an apology to Hungarian citizens. Magyar emphasized that neither Ukraine nor Russia should be allowed to threaten Hungary, a sovereign EU and NATO member.

Brussels has echoed these concerns, urging de-escalation. European Council President António Costa is reportedly working to reduce tensions between Ukraine and Hungary while finding a way to advance the EU loan. A spokesperson stressed that Zelensky’s language was “not acceptable” and that threats against EU member states are unacceptable. Similarly, European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill criticized the inflammatory rhetoric and called on both sides to dial back tensions.

The dispute comes in the wake of Hungary detaining and expelling seven Ukrainian state bank employees who were transporting cash and gold. Hungarian authorities linked the detentions to suspected money laundering, while Ukraine condemned the move as “state terrorism” and “hostage-taking,” threatening sanctions in retaliation.

The European Commission said it is monitoring developments, including the Druzhba pipeline tensions and reports of seized Ukrainian cash, but has no further details. Zelensky’s earlier comments about the EU loan implicitly targeted Orban, warning that if the first installment of the 90-billion-euro aid is blocked, Ukrainian forces would be given the relevant address to act directly.