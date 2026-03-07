Bulgaria Condemns Politically Motivated Vandalism Against Cultural Club in North Macedonia

The Bulgarian cultural club "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola has again fallen victim to vandalism, with masked individuals covering the building in graffiti, including the slogan "Macedonia of the Macedonians," alongside obscene imagery. The incident was reported by the club's chairman, Ljubcho Georgievski, who shared both video and photographic evidence of the attack. He described the act as a politically motivated assault against the Macedonian Bulgarian community and confirmed that a report has been filed with the relevant authorities.

Georgievski highlighted the historical origins of the slogan, tracing it back to the VMRO and the club’s patron, Ivan Mihaylov, where it once represented an inclusive vision for a multiethnic Macedonia. Today, he argues, it has been co-opted by nationalist groups in North Macedonia to promote a homogeneous national identity, marginalizing other ethnic communities. He raised concerns that such actions might be leveraged to influence political discourse in Bulgaria, particularly regarding issues of minority rights and North Macedonia’s commitments under the European Consensus of July 2022.

Former Foreign Minister and GERB MP Georg Georgiev condemned the vandalism as a provocative attack on Bulgarians and Bulgarian identity in North Macedonia, describing it as intolerable and dangerous. Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Marin Raykov similarly stated that the attack reflects a politically sponsored campaign against Macedonian Bulgarians and urged the authorities in North Macedonia to respond in accordance with their European commitments, emphasizing that the protection of minority rights must be upheld.

Georgievski expressed doubts about whether the perpetrators would be held accountable but insisted on the necessity of addressing the broader pattern of discrimination against Bulgarians in North Macedonia, including the implementation of constitutional changes and minority protection measures. The incident underscores ongoing tensions surrounding identity and political influence between the two countries.