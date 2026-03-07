Bulgaria Condemns Politically Motivated Vandalism Against Cultural Club in North Macedonia

Politics | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 12:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Condemns Politically Motivated Vandalism Against Cultural Club in North Macedonia

The Bulgarian cultural club "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola has again fallen victim to vandalism, with masked individuals covering the building in graffiti, including the slogan "Macedonia of the Macedonians," alongside obscene imagery. The incident was reported by the club's chairman, Ljubcho Georgievski, who shared both video and photographic evidence of the attack. He described the act as a politically motivated assault against the Macedonian Bulgarian community and confirmed that a report has been filed with the relevant authorities.

Georgievski highlighted the historical origins of the slogan, tracing it back to the VMRO and the club’s patron, Ivan Mihaylov, where it once represented an inclusive vision for a multiethnic Macedonia. Today, he argues, it has been co-opted by nationalist groups in North Macedonia to promote a homogeneous national identity, marginalizing other ethnic communities. He raised concerns that such actions might be leveraged to influence political discourse in Bulgaria, particularly regarding issues of minority rights and North Macedonia’s commitments under the European Consensus of July 2022.

Former Foreign Minister and GERB MP Georg Georgiev condemned the vandalism as a provocative attack on Bulgarians and Bulgarian identity in North Macedonia, describing it as intolerable and dangerous. Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Marin Raykov similarly stated that the attack reflects a politically sponsored campaign against Macedonian Bulgarians and urged the authorities in North Macedonia to respond in accordance with their European commitments, emphasizing that the protection of minority rights must be upheld.

Georgievski expressed doubts about whether the perpetrators would be held accountable but insisted on the necessity of addressing the broader pattern of discrimination against Bulgarians in North Macedonia, including the implementation of constitutional changes and minority protection measures. The incident underscores ongoing tensions surrounding identity and political influence between the two countries.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, Bulgarian, club

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Grants Protection to European Prosecutor After Allegations of Pressure from Peevski

The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has assigned security to European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva after she reported pressure and threats linked to investigations conducted by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bulgaria

World » EU | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 19:18

200 Employees Out of a Job: Battery Manufacturer Closure Signals Broader Struggles for Bulgarian Manufacturing

The Pazardzhik-based battery manufacturer "Elhim-Iskra" will halt operations and begin laying off staff, affecting nearly 200 employees

Business | March 6, 2026, Friday // 16:00

326 Bulgarians to Return from Dubai as Bulgaria Expands Evacuation Efforts

A total of 326 Bulgarian citizens are returning from Dubai today on a special flight organized by the state. Gulliver Airlines is operating the Airbus A330-203, departing from Sofia in the early afternoon and arriving at Al Maktoum International Airport i

Society | March 6, 2026, Friday // 12:00

Evacuation of Bulgarians from the Middle East Continues as Dozens Remain Stranded in Dubai

The process of bringing Bulgarian citizens home from the Middle East is ongoing, as authorities continue to coordinate evacuations from several countries in the region

Society | March 6, 2026, Friday // 09:16

Drunk Tourist Seriously Injures Bulgarian Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova in Czech Resort

Bulgarian alpine snowboarder Malena Zamfirova has been seriously injured after being struck by a drunk tourist during training in the Czech winter resort of Špindlerův Mlýn, the Bulgarian Ski Federation confirmed.

Sports | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:23

Bulgarian Posts Stops Deliveries to Israel, Iran, and Gulf States After Airspace Closures

Bulgarian Posts has announced a temporary halt on accepting shipments to several Middle Eastern countries

Society | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Public Sector Workers Plan March Demonstrations Over Delayed Pay Raises

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has announced plans for a series of mass protests over budget-sector salaries, more than two months after the adoption of the extension budget

Politics | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:21

Iranian Ambassador: Bulgaria Is Not a Legitimate Target for Iran!

Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:00

Greece: Joint Actions with Bulgaria Aim to Strengthen Regional Security

Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sof

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:42

Bulgaria Condemns Iranian Attacks and Ramps Up Evacuations of Citizens from the Middle East

Bulgaria has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks against neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, describing them as unprovoked and indiscriminate

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:41

Shin Bet Conducts Joint Security Exercises with Bulgaria to Protect Israeli Interests

The Shin Bet and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering Israel’s security worldwide, in the context of the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran

Politics » Defense | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:30

Bulgaria and Turkey Pledge Closer Military Coordination Amid Middle East Tensions

Bulgaria and Turkey discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East during a phone call between Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler on March 4, the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria reported to

Politics » Defense | March 6, 2026, Friday // 16:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria