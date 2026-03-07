Bulgaria Condemns Iranian Attacks and Ramps Up Evacuations of Citizens from the Middle East

Bulgaria has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks against neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, describing them as unprovoked and indiscriminate. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate halt to these attacks, stressing the need for urgent measures to reduce tensions, maintain stability, secure energy and economic interests, and ensure freedom of navigation. The statement also expressed Bulgaria’s solidarity with the affected countries, commending their restraint in a highly tense situation.

The Bulgarian authorities are actively coordinating the evacuation of citizens from the region. Velizar Shalamanov, speaking at the Crisis Headquarters, confirmed that airspace in the United Arab Emirates remains open, allowing commercial flights to operate, and noted ongoing efforts to assist Bulgarian nationals through the operation dubbed “Sincere Care.” Flights from Dubai are bringing new groups of Bulgarians home, with one flight expected to carry 326 people. In total, Bulgaria has assisted in the evacuation of more than 300 individuals connected to the region, some by air and others via land routes. Authorities emphasize that they will support all citizens in need, despite the unprecedented scale of the situation.

Irena Dimitrova, Director of the Situation Center at the MFA, highlighted that Bulgaria ranks second in the EU for evacuating large numbers of citizens rapidly under these circumstances. The Ministry is maintaining continuous communication with regional counterparts to secure flight permissions and is coordinating with EU civil protection mechanisms. Anelia Marinova, Director General of the Civil Aviation Administration, reported that airspace conditions are being closely monitored and that Bulgarian airlines are in constant contact with authorities. Some airports in Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait remain closed, but evacuation flights from Dubai and the Maldives have been arranged, with precise schedules set for departures and arrivals in Sofia.

Evacuations have also been carried out from other countries in the region. From Oman, 111 people were flown home, and additional individuals are leaving via alternative routes. About 40 Bulgarians have requested assistance from Kuwait, traveling first by land to Riyadh and then returning on commercial flights. Assistance has been provided to 21 Bulgarians evacuated on an Austrian flight from Riyadh, including citizens from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. In Qatar, roughly 310 Bulgarians are awaiting evacuation support, and arrangements are being made with allied nations to facilitate their return.

In Jordan, approximately 130 Bulgarians have been evacuated, while 20 have left Iraq. In Israel, 14 short-term residents were evacuated by land with help from EU partners, with ongoing arrangements for two more. Authorities are also handling the case of a Bulgarian citizen in Iran, who was permitted to cross the border safely despite the challenging situation, indicating that Iran does not hold a hostile stance toward Bulgaria.

The Situation Center continues to operate around the clock, processing calls and emails from citizens in need of assistance. Bulgarians who have already arranged their own travel are asked to inform the authorities so that the evacuation lists can be updated efficiently.