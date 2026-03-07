Bulgaria Condemns Iranian Attacks and Ramps Up Evacuations of Citizens from the Middle East

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Condemns Iranian Attacks and Ramps Up Evacuations of Citizens from the Middle East MFA building

Bulgaria has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks against neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, describing them as unprovoked and indiscriminate. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate halt to these attacks, stressing the need for urgent measures to reduce tensions, maintain stability, secure energy and economic interests, and ensure freedom of navigation. The statement also expressed Bulgaria’s solidarity with the affected countries, commending their restraint in a highly tense situation.

The Bulgarian authorities are actively coordinating the evacuation of citizens from the region. Velizar Shalamanov, speaking at the Crisis Headquarters, confirmed that airspace in the United Arab Emirates remains open, allowing commercial flights to operate, and noted ongoing efforts to assist Bulgarian nationals through the operation dubbed “Sincere Care.” Flights from Dubai are bringing new groups of Bulgarians home, with one flight expected to carry 326 people. In total, Bulgaria has assisted in the evacuation of more than 300 individuals connected to the region, some by air and others via land routes. Authorities emphasize that they will support all citizens in need, despite the unprecedented scale of the situation.

Irena Dimitrova, Director of the Situation Center at the MFA, highlighted that Bulgaria ranks second in the EU for evacuating large numbers of citizens rapidly under these circumstances. The Ministry is maintaining continuous communication with regional counterparts to secure flight permissions and is coordinating with EU civil protection mechanisms. Anelia Marinova, Director General of the Civil Aviation Administration, reported that airspace conditions are being closely monitored and that Bulgarian airlines are in constant contact with authorities. Some airports in Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait remain closed, but evacuation flights from Dubai and the Maldives have been arranged, with precise schedules set for departures and arrivals in Sofia.

Evacuations have also been carried out from other countries in the region. From Oman, 111 people were flown home, and additional individuals are leaving via alternative routes. About 40 Bulgarians have requested assistance from Kuwait, traveling first by land to Riyadh and then returning on commercial flights. Assistance has been provided to 21 Bulgarians evacuated on an Austrian flight from Riyadh, including citizens from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. In Qatar, roughly 310 Bulgarians are awaiting evacuation support, and arrangements are being made with allied nations to facilitate their return.

In Jordan, approximately 130 Bulgarians have been evacuated, while 20 have left Iraq. In Israel, 14 short-term residents were evacuated by land with help from EU partners, with ongoing arrangements for two more. Authorities are also handling the case of a Bulgarian citizen in Iran, who was permitted to cross the border safely despite the challenging situation, indicating that Iran does not hold a hostile stance toward Bulgaria.

The Situation Center continues to operate around the clock, processing calls and emails from citizens in need of assistance. Bulgarians who have already arranged their own travel are asked to inform the authorities so that the evacuation lists can be updated efficiently.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iranian, evacuations, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Economy Produces 5,216 Euros Per Capita in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted data indicate a growth of 0.8% relat

Business » Finance | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Public Sector Workers Plan March Demonstrations Over Delayed Pay Raises

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has announced plans for a series of mass protests over budget-sector salaries, more than two months after the adoption of the extension budget

Politics | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:00

Iranian Ambassador: Bulgaria Is Not a Legitimate Target for Iran!

Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:30

Greece: Joint Actions with Bulgaria Aim to Strengthen Regional Security

Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sof

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:00

Bulgaria’s Vladi Zografski Makes History with First World Cup Podium

Bulgarian ski jumper Vladimir Zografski achieved a landmark moment in his career, securing his first-ever podium finish in a World Cup competition.

Sports | March 6, 2026, Friday // 20:02

Shin Bet Conducts Joint Security Exercises with Bulgaria to Protect Israeli Interests

The Shin Bet and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering Israel’s security worldwide, in the context of the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran

Politics » Defense | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgaria Successfully Evacuates Diplomats from Iran via Azerbaijan

Ten Bulgarian diplomats stationed in Iran have been safely evacuated to Azerbaijan, crossing the border via the Astara state checkpoint

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 16:22

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria: Iran Remains a Persistent Threat

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, described Iran as a persistent threat, warning that the country has openly declared intentions to destroy Israel, either through nuclear weapons or by employing proxy groups such as Hezbollah

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 14:01

Russian Ambassador Climbs Shipka Peak to Rebuke Bulgaria’s New Government

Just a day before Bulgaria’s national holiday on March 3, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova made a striking appearance on Shipka Peak, using the occasion to openly criticize the caretaker government.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 2, 2026, Monday // 18:46

Bulgaria Ready to Evacuate Citizens as Middle East Awaits Humanitarian Corridors

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky has said Bulgaria is awaiting the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Middle East and stands ready to evacuate its citizens by air if conditions allow

Politics » Diplomacy | March 2, 2026, Monday // 09:17

Israel Commends Bulgaria’s Role in Gaza Peace and Reconstruction

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised Bulgaria’s proactive role in promoting peace and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 11:05

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Reaffirms Support for Ukraine, Calls for Peace Without Concessions to Russia

As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognize

Politics » Diplomacy | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria