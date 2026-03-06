Shin Bet Conducts Joint Security Exercises with Bulgaria to Protect Israeli Interests

The Shin Bet and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering Israel’s security worldwide, in the context of the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran. Among these steps was a coordinated exercise carried out with Bulgarian security services. This information was reported by Frontline Monitor.

According to a joint statement, the agencies have intensified the operational readiness of their security teams, working closely with local authorities at Israeli sites abroad. The initiative focuses on countering specific threats targeting Israeli missions and personnel across the globe.

Key efforts include refining rapid response protocols, enhancing emergency evacuation capabilities, and strengthening collaboration with local security forces. The measures prioritize regions of heightened concern, particularly the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

In addition to these operational activities, both overt and covert security measures have been deployed to safeguard Israeli diplomatic missions, visiting delegations, aviation-related facilities, and areas frequented by Israelis abroad, including airport waiting zones, the statement added.

Shin Bet, formally known as the Israel Security Agency (ISA), is Israel’s internal security service responsible for counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and protecting key state institutions. It operates primarily within Israel and the Palestinian territories, focusing on preventing attacks, safeguarding government officials, and securing sensitive infrastructure. Alongside its domestic role, Shin Bet coordinates with international partners to address threats against Israeli interests abroad.