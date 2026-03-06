Shin Bet Conducts Joint Security Exercises with Bulgaria to Protect Israeli Interests
The Shin Bet and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering Israel’s security worldwide, in the context of the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran. Among these steps was a coordinated exercise carried out with Bulgarian security services. This information was reported by Frontline Monitor.
According to a joint statement, the agencies have intensified the operational readiness of their security teams, working closely with local authorities at Israeli sites abroad. The initiative focuses on countering specific threats targeting Israeli missions and personnel across the globe.
Key efforts include refining rapid response protocols, enhancing emergency evacuation capabilities, and strengthening collaboration with local security forces. The measures prioritize regions of heightened concern, particularly the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.
In addition to these operational activities, both overt and covert security measures have been deployed to safeguard Israeli diplomatic missions, visiting delegations, aviation-related facilities, and areas frequented by Israelis abroad, including airport waiting zones, the statement added.
Shin Bet, formally known as the Israel Security Agency (ISA), is Israel’s internal security service responsible for counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and protecting key state institutions. It operates primarily within Israel and the Palestinian territories, focusing on preventing attacks, safeguarding government officials, and securing sensitive infrastructure. Alongside its domestic role, Shin Bet coordinates with international partners to address threats against Israeli interests abroad.
Bulgaria and Turkey Pledge Closer Military Coordination Amid Middle East Tensions
Bulgaria and Turkey discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East during a phone call between Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler on March 4, the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria reported to
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Explained the Presence of US Aircraft at Sofia Airport: "Logistics and Training"
Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told lawmakers during parliamentary oversight that the military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport are logistical in nature and are not capable of conducting strike operations.
Greece Steps In: Patriot Missiles and F-16 Jets to Shield Bulgaria’s Skies
Greece will provide air defense support to Bulgaria by deploying a Patriot missile system and F-16 fighter jets as part of coordinated measures between the two NATO allies.
Iran’s Missiles and Bulgaria: How Safe Is the Country Under NATO Shield?
Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and Captain 1st Rank Vasil Danov, a member of the Board of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, discussed on Nova TV the potential threats to the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the implications for n
Borissov: Ukraine War Poses Greater Threat to Bulgaria Than Middle East Crisis
Before the Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers, GERB leader Boyko Borissov stressed the gravity of the current international situation, emphasizing that the war in Ukraine represents a far greater threat to Bulgaria than the unfolding con
Former Minister: NATO Systems Protect Bulgaria, But Iran Missiles Pose Real Danger
Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that Iran possesses a wide range of missiles, some of which are capable of reaching Bulgarian territory