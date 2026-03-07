Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny Weekend Ahead with Mild Temperatures

During the night, cloud cover will shift toward western regions but will gradually clear, leaving most of the country with mostly clear skies by morning. Fog and reduced visibility are expected in some lowland and valley areas. Minimum temperatures will range between 0° and 5°, while higher elevations in Southwestern Bulgaria may drop to around minus 3°.

On Saturday, daytime highs will generally reach between 13° and 18°, with Sofia seeing temperatures near 15°. The eastern regions and areas along the Black Sea coast will remain cooler, with highs between 7° and 9°. Cloudiness may temporarily increase in the mountains and eastern parts of the country during the afternoon, but the majority of regions will continue to enjoy sunny conditions.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain largely sunny at least until midweek, with a low chance of precipitation. Fog may form in low-lying areas and valleys in the mornings. Overnight lows will generally hover around zero, while daytime temperatures will reach their lowest on Monday, ranging from 7° to 12°, before rising again to exceed 15° later in the week. Temperatures along the Black Sea coast will remain cooler, reaching only up to about 10°