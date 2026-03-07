Bulgaria and Turkey Pledge Closer Military Coordination Amid Middle East Tensions

March 6, 2026, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Turkey Pledge Closer Military Coordination Amid Middle East Tensions

Bulgaria and Turkey discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East during a phone call between Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler on March 4, the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria reported today. The Turkish Defense Ministry also confirmed the conversation.

During the call, both ministers stressed the need to halt rising tensions in the region and emphasized the importance of supporting efforts to achieve peace. The Bulgarian side reiterated its position that Iran must terminate its nuclear program, which is considered a threat to international stability and security. Zapryanov also condemned the Iranian missile strike on Turkish airspace that occurred on the same day, describing the attack as unprovoked and dangerous given the risk of regional escalation.

The discussion included plans to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Bulgarian and Turkish military authorities. Both ministers expressed their readiness to strengthen collaboration within NATO’s collective defense framework and through regional security arrangements. In addition to the Middle East situation, they addressed other topics of mutual interest, reaffirming the commitment of both countries to regional stability and collective security.

