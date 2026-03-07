Bulgaria Successfully Evacuates Diplomats from Iran via Azerbaijan

Ten Bulgarian diplomats stationed in Iran have been safely evacuated to Azerbaijan, crossing the border via the Astara state checkpoint, the Azerbaijani news agency Azertaj reported. The process involved completing all required document checks, registration procedures, and additional safety measures to ensure a secure passage. Once the formalities were concluded, the diplomats were escorted to their final destination.

This evacuation is part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ largest and most complex operation to date, aimed at removing Bulgarian citizens from several countries in the Middle East affected by escalating tensions. Nadezhda Neynski, representing Bulgaria at a recent meeting of EU and Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers, condemned Iran’s ongoing unprovoked attacks in the region and called for them to stop immediately.

The broader repatriation effort continues across the Middle East. In Qatar, Bulgarian citizens who requested evacuation are being assisted, while new flights are being organized from the United Arab Emirates in coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Transport. So far, 411 Bulgarians have returned from the region, including 290 who arrived at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport on two flights from Oman and Dubai.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded citizens affected by suspended flights outside active conflict zones to stay in contact with their airlines or tour operators to arrange alternative routes through third countries to ensure a safe return to Bulgaria.