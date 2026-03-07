Musicians’ Strike Halts Performances at Bulgarian National Radio

Musicians from the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) have suspended all concert activities starting Friday, protesting what they describe as insufficient salaries.

The move comes as the ensembles seek intervention from the Ministry of Culture to address their concerns, according to Dimitar Hristov, conductor of the BNR Folk Music Orchestra. He highlighted that a newly hired young musician earns approximately 650 euros per month, noting a significant pay gap compared to other cultural institutions in Sofia. Hristov also mentioned that Culture Minister Nayden Todorov has promised to work toward a resolution.

BNR’s musical groups include the Folk Music Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, Big Band, and Mixed Choir. These ensembles are widely recognized in Bulgaria and have long served as ambassadors of Bulgarian music, performing domestically and internationally, recording albums, and participating in numerous concerts and events.