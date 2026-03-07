Bulgarian Public Sector Workers Plan March Demonstrations Over Delayed Pay Raises

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has announced plans for a series of mass protests over budget-sector salaries, more than two months after the adoption of the extension budget, which included a 5% indexation. The union is calling for a 5% increase in basic monthly salaries for employees in budget-funded sectors and those financed on the principle of subsidies, with the total cost estimated at close to 13 million euros.

The timing of the protests has raised questions, as the first extension law was approved late last year. Reports indicate that not all state institutions have implemented the salary increases, which officially took effect on January 1. Acting Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski confirmed that funds are available and urged municipalities, ministries, and other state bodies to apply the retroactive increases without delay.

The planned actions will involve employees from “Bulgarian Posts,” public transport sectors in Sofia, Varna, and Ruse, as well as staff from the Road Infrastructure Agency. Demonstrations are scheduled across multiple cities from March 9 to March 12.

On March 9, employees of “Bulgarian Posts” will stage a protest at their workplaces as pension distributions begin, refusing to serve customers until their demands for retroactive salary increases are met. The required funds for this action are estimated at 2.42 million euros.

Public transport workers in Varna will also protest on March 9, beginning at 11 a.m. from 48 Troleyna Street and marching along a designated route to the Asparuhov Bridge, where a rally will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Their demand is for a 5% retroactive salary increase, requiring 1.3 million euros.

The following day, March 10, public transport employees in Ruse will hold a demonstration from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., blocking key bus routes along Treti Mart Boulevard near the roundabout with General Nikola Ribarov Street. The cost for retroactive increases in this city is estimated at 0.55 million euros.

On March 11, public transport staff in Sofia plan a workplace protest at the Tramcar division of Capital Electrotransport EAD at 8:30 a.m. They have invited the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, and the Mayor of Sofia to discuss working conditions and salary issues directly. Retroactive salary adjustments for Sofia’s public transport workers require a total of 8.38 million euros, divided among Capital Autotransit (2.31 million euros), Capital Electrotransport (2.28 million euros), Metropolitan (2.76 million euros), and the Urban Mobility Center (1.03 million euros).

Finally, on March 12, staff at the Road Infrastructure Agency will block the "Republika" Pass (Hainboaz) from noon to 6 p.m., calling for a 5% salary increase and assurances for its long-term sustainability beyond the extension law framework. Additional social tensions have been noted regarding remuneration levels at the Executive Environmental Agency and the Ministry of Environment and Water, prompting CITUB to explore broader protest actions.

The union emphasized that these demonstrations aim to secure legislative solutions for permanent salary adjustments and to address ongoing delays in retroactive payments, seeking engagement from all relevant government bodies.