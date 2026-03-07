Bulgaria Sees Rising Fuel Prices: A95, Diesel Hit Hardest

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have risen by 2 to 5 percent over the past week, largely due to supply restrictions following the outbreak of military operations in the Middle East. Data from the specialized platform Fuelo, cited by BTA, shows that the most commonly used gasoline, A95, has climbed by 0.04 euros per liter, an increase of 3.20 percent, continuing an upward trend. Before the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, on February 27, A95 was priced at 1.25 euros per liter. By March 3 it had risen to 1.26 euros, and currently it is trading at 1.29 euros per liter.

Premium gasoline A98 has also seen a steady rise, gaining 0.03 euros per liter or 2.03 percent over the same period. Its price has moved from 1.48 euros on February 27 to 1.51 euros per liter today.

Diesel has experienced the most significant increase, climbing 0.06 euros per liter or 4.65 percent. Diesel was 1.29 euros per liter on February 27 and now costs 1.35 euros per liter, following a consistent upward trend.

Propane-butane has also become more expensive, rising 0.02 euros per liter or 3.45 percent over the week. Its price increased from 0.58 euros per liter to 0.60 euros today. Methane, in contrast, has remained stable at 1.13 euros per kilogram.

Acting Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov reassured the public that Bulgaria faces no immediate risk of fuel shortages. He emphasized, however, that measures must be taken to prevent excessive price hikes. “I call on refineries and fuel traders not to give in to the temptation of easy and quick profits, to maintain technological and financial discipline, and to be aware that their actions are being closely monitored,” Traykov said, highlighting the government’s vigilance over the market.