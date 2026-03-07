Bulgaria's Defense Minister Explained the Presence of US Aircraft at Sofia Airport: "Logistics and Training"

Politics » DEFENSE | March 6, 2026, Friday // 14:51
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Defense Minister Explained the Presence of US Aircraft at Sofia Airport: "Logistics and Training" @BGNES

Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told lawmakers during parliamentary oversight that the military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport are logistical in nature and are not capable of conducting strike operations. His statement came in response to questions raised about the presence of allied NATO aircraft at the civilian airport in the Bulgarian capital.

Zapryanov stressed that he has never publicly specified the exact models of aircraft deployed at the airport, but has only described their general type. He rejected claims that he had previously suggested the American transport aircraft C-130 Hercules was intended for deploying troops and equipment in ground operations. The defense minister clarified that the C-17 Globemaster, also mentioned in the discussion, is likewise a military transport aircraft and not a refueling platform.

According to Zapryanov, exercises involving foreign aircraft, equipment, and allied personnel are not unusual for Bulgaria and have been conducted in the past. Similar training activities are expected to continue in the future. What makes the current situation different, he explained, is that this is the first time such a large number of aircraft participating in training have landed at a civilian airport open to public use. He added that the reasons for this decision had already been clearly outlined.

As an example of earlier exercises, Zapryanov recalled that in the previous year twelve F-16 fighter jets from the United States Air Force were deployed to Bezmer Air Base to participate in training. He pointed out that those aircraft were of an entirely different category from the transport aircraft currently stationed at Sofia Airport. In every case, he noted, the number of aircraft, equipment and personnel involved in such exercises remains strictly within the limits allowed under Bulgarian law.

The defense minister explained that the training tasks conducted jointly with units and equipment from the Bulgarian Armed Forces will take place within Bulgaria’s national airspace as well as over the country’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. All planned activities will be carefully coordinated with the competent institutions responsible for authorizing and supervising them.

During parliamentary questioning, Zapryanov also addressed the legal framework behind the presence of American aircraft in the country. He stated that on February 17, 2026, he issued an order allowing up to fifteen United States Air Force aircraft to pass through Bulgarian airspace and remain on the country’s territory for non-military purposes. The aircraft are permitted to land at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia in order to refuel using facilities at the nearby Vrazhdebna Air Base.

The authorization for the aircraft to remain in Bulgaria is valid until May 31, 2026. Zapryanov added that the number of allied military personnel stationed at Vrazhdebna varies depending on operational tasks but has not exceeded 335 individuals so far. These personnel consist mainly of flight crews and technical specialists responsible for servicing and maintaining the aircraft.

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov also addressed the issue in parliament, emphasizing that Bulgaria is not involved in the conflict in the Middle East and that no military operations connected to that conflict are being conducted in Bulgarian airspace. He urged political actors to avoid speculation and to rely on verified information, warning that unfounded claims could create unnecessary public anxiety during an already tense international situation.

Gyurov confirmed that the presence of allied aircraft in Bulgaria is linked to NATO’s forward presence and does not represent participation in the military actions carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran. He said that Bulgaria continues to benefit from NATO’s collective defense capabilities, which provide additional security for the country and its citizens. At the same time, the prime minister noted that he had asked the defense minister to analyze whether the aircraft currently stationed at the civilian airport in Sofia could be relocated to another location while still receiving the logistical support they require.

Concerns about the aircraft were raised by members of the opposition party "Revival", who suggested that the planes could be used to refuel military equipment involved in the Middle East conflict. They also questioned whether Bulgaria’s airspace was sufficiently protected and whether the country’s air defense systems were capable of responding to potential threats.

The caretaker prime minister rejected these concerns, accusing some political forces of attempting to provoke public fear in order to gain political advantage. He said the caretaker government would not take part in such tactics and would focus instead on maintaining stability and providing accurate information to citizens.

Zapryanov also clarified the conditions under which allied personnel operate while stationed in Bulgaria. American servicemen carry out their duties together with personnel from the Vrazhdebna Air Base, and similar cooperation has taken place in other Bulgarian military facilities as part of NATO activities. He emphasized that all foreign troops present in the country are required to comply fully with Bulgarian law.

The defense minister added that military police exercise strict oversight over the movement of allied personnel between the base and the aircraft. According to him, there is complete control over their activities while they are stationed in Bulgaria, ensuring that all operations remain within the established legal and operational framework.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, US, planes, Zapryanov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Economy Produces 5,216 Euros Per Capita in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted data indicate a growth of 0.8% relat

Business » Finance | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Public Sector Workers Plan March Demonstrations Over Delayed Pay Raises

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has announced plans for a series of mass protests over budget-sector salaries, more than two months after the adoption of the extension budget

Politics | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:00

Iranian Ambassador: Bulgaria Is Not a Legitimate Target for Iran!

Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:30

Greece: Joint Actions with Bulgaria Aim to Strengthen Regional Security

Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sof

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:00

Bulgaria’s Vladi Zografski Makes History with First World Cup Podium

Bulgarian ski jumper Vladimir Zografski achieved a landmark moment in his career, securing his first-ever podium finish in a World Cup competition.

Sports | March 6, 2026, Friday // 20:02

Bulgaria Condemns Iranian Attacks and Ramps Up Evacuations of Citizens from the Middle East

Bulgaria has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks against neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, describing them as unprovoked and indiscriminate

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Shin Bet Conducts Joint Security Exercises with Bulgaria to Protect Israeli Interests

The Shin Bet and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering Israel’s security worldwide, in the context of the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran

Politics » Defense | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:30

Bulgaria and Turkey Pledge Closer Military Coordination Amid Middle East Tensions

Bulgaria and Turkey discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East during a phone call between Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler on March 4, the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria reported to

Politics » Defense | March 6, 2026, Friday // 16:40

Greece Steps In: Patriot Missiles and F-16 Jets to Shield Bulgaria’s Skies

Greece will provide air defense support to Bulgaria by deploying a Patriot missile system and F-16 fighter jets as part of coordinated measures between the two NATO allies.

Politics » Defense | March 6, 2026, Friday // 14:20

Iran’s Missiles and Bulgaria: How Safe Is the Country Under NATO Shield?

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and Captain 1st Rank Vasil Danov, a member of the Board of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, discussed on Nova TV the potential threats to the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the implications for n

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:00

Borissov: Ukraine War Poses Greater Threat to Bulgaria Than Middle East Crisis

Before the Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers, GERB leader Boyko Borissov stressed the gravity of the current international situation, emphasizing that the war in Ukraine represents a far greater threat to Bulgaria than the unfolding con

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 12:22

Former Minister: NATO Systems Protect Bulgaria, But Iran Missiles Pose Real Danger

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that Iran possesses a wide range of missiles, some of which are capable of reaching Bulgarian territory

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 12:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria