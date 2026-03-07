Bulgaria's Defense Minister Explained the Presence of US Aircraft at Sofia Airport: "Logistics and Training"

Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told lawmakers during parliamentary oversight that the military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport are logistical in nature and are not capable of conducting strike operations. His statement came in response to questions raised about the presence of allied NATO aircraft at the civilian airport in the Bulgarian capital.

Zapryanov stressed that he has never publicly specified the exact models of aircraft deployed at the airport, but has only described their general type. He rejected claims that he had previously suggested the American transport aircraft C-130 Hercules was intended for deploying troops and equipment in ground operations. The defense minister clarified that the C-17 Globemaster, also mentioned in the discussion, is likewise a military transport aircraft and not a refueling platform.

According to Zapryanov, exercises involving foreign aircraft, equipment, and allied personnel are not unusual for Bulgaria and have been conducted in the past. Similar training activities are expected to continue in the future. What makes the current situation different, he explained, is that this is the first time such a large number of aircraft participating in training have landed at a civilian airport open to public use. He added that the reasons for this decision had already been clearly outlined.

As an example of earlier exercises, Zapryanov recalled that in the previous year twelve F-16 fighter jets from the United States Air Force were deployed to Bezmer Air Base to participate in training. He pointed out that those aircraft were of an entirely different category from the transport aircraft currently stationed at Sofia Airport. In every case, he noted, the number of aircraft, equipment and personnel involved in such exercises remains strictly within the limits allowed under Bulgarian law.

The defense minister explained that the training tasks conducted jointly with units and equipment from the Bulgarian Armed Forces will take place within Bulgaria’s national airspace as well as over the country’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. All planned activities will be carefully coordinated with the competent institutions responsible for authorizing and supervising them.

During parliamentary questioning, Zapryanov also addressed the legal framework behind the presence of American aircraft in the country. He stated that on February 17, 2026, he issued an order allowing up to fifteen United States Air Force aircraft to pass through Bulgarian airspace and remain on the country’s territory for non-military purposes. The aircraft are permitted to land at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia in order to refuel using facilities at the nearby Vrazhdebna Air Base.

The authorization for the aircraft to remain in Bulgaria is valid until May 31, 2026. Zapryanov added that the number of allied military personnel stationed at Vrazhdebna varies depending on operational tasks but has not exceeded 335 individuals so far. These personnel consist mainly of flight crews and technical specialists responsible for servicing and maintaining the aircraft.

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov also addressed the issue in parliament, emphasizing that Bulgaria is not involved in the conflict in the Middle East and that no military operations connected to that conflict are being conducted in Bulgarian airspace. He urged political actors to avoid speculation and to rely on verified information, warning that unfounded claims could create unnecessary public anxiety during an already tense international situation.

Gyurov confirmed that the presence of allied aircraft in Bulgaria is linked to NATO’s forward presence and does not represent participation in the military actions carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran. He said that Bulgaria continues to benefit from NATO’s collective defense capabilities, which provide additional security for the country and its citizens. At the same time, the prime minister noted that he had asked the defense minister to analyze whether the aircraft currently stationed at the civilian airport in Sofia could be relocated to another location while still receiving the logistical support they require.

Concerns about the aircraft were raised by members of the opposition party "Revival", who suggested that the planes could be used to refuel military equipment involved in the Middle East conflict. They also questioned whether Bulgaria’s airspace was sufficiently protected and whether the country’s air defense systems were capable of responding to potential threats.

The caretaker prime minister rejected these concerns, accusing some political forces of attempting to provoke public fear in order to gain political advantage. He said the caretaker government would not take part in such tactics and would focus instead on maintaining stability and providing accurate information to citizens.

Zapryanov also clarified the conditions under which allied personnel operate while stationed in Bulgaria. American servicemen carry out their duties together with personnel from the Vrazhdebna Air Base, and similar cooperation has taken place in other Bulgarian military facilities as part of NATO activities. He emphasized that all foreign troops present in the country are required to comply fully with Bulgarian law.

The defense minister added that military police exercise strict oversight over the movement of allied personnel between the base and the aircraft. According to him, there is complete control over their activities while they are stationed in Bulgaria, ensuring that all operations remain within the established legal and operational framework.