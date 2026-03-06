Bulgaria: Borissov Urges President Yotova to Convene National Security Council Over Middle East Tensions

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said today that Vice President Iliana Yotova should convene the National Security Advisory Council and seek political consensus within the body. Speaking to journalists in Plovdiv, Borissov commented on the developments surrounding the meeting between acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and political representatives ahead of the Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East, the assessment of potential threats and the presence of American aircraft in Sofia.

According to Borissov, convening the advisory council would be the appropriate step under the current circumstances. He argued that the issue carries serious consequences and therefore requires a unified national position. Borissov said he had already demonstrated such an approach the previous day, adding that this is how sensitive topics related to national security should be addressed.

The GERB leader also remarked that the current governing authorities should “enjoy these two months,” saying he had already shown them how responsible political behavior on key national matters should look. He recalled that when GERB was in opposition during debates related to North Macedonia, his party still supported the idea that the country should move closer to the European Union together with Bulgaria.

At the same time, Vice President Iliana Yotova indicated that she currently sees no need to convene the National Security Advisory Council because of the developments involving Iran. Speaking to journalists, she said that at present there is no direct threat to Bulgaria and that a meeting of the council would be called immediately if the situation in the Middle East changed in a way that affected the country’s security.

Yotova explained that the presidency is closely monitoring developments and maintaining regular contact with the relevant institutions. She said she has already held several meetings with the security services, the Ministry of Defense and the Chief of Defense, where potential risks and incoming information are being carefully analyzed. According to her, there is no reason to create unnecessary tension among the public while the situation remains under control.

The vice president also praised the government’s efforts to evacuate Bulgarian citizens from the Middle East amid the escalating tensions. She said Bulgaria is handling the situation relatively well compared with some other European Union countries, where evacuation operations have not yet begun. The authorities will continue organizing flights for Bulgarians who want to return home, she said, while noting that some citizens have chosen to remain in the region.

Yotova added that more detailed information about the evacuation lists and the organization of the flights could be provided by Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski. According to her, the government will continue working to ensure that all Bulgarian citizens who wish to return are able to do so as quickly as possible.

She also commented on the meeting between acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and GERB leader Boyko Borissov at the party’s headquarters. Yotova defended the minister’s decision to hold the meeting, saying that ministers should be able to communicate with political leaders when necessary. Her position differs from that of Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, who earlier suggested that acting ministers should avoid visiting party headquarters.

According to Yotova, Zapryanov had grounds to clarify certain issues during the meeting, particularly because the authorization related to the aircraft stationed at Sofia Airport had been granted by the previous government, when he was also serving as minister. In her view, such contacts can help improve coordination rather than create problems.

Borissov also questioned the credibility of recent sociological surveys, expressing surprise that former president Rumen Radev was being placed at the top of some polls. In his words, it is unclear what exactly is being measured when some parties still lack established structures or clearly presented political platforms.

In his comments, Borissov criticized Radev, accusing him of surrounding himself with individuals connected to what he described as the former “red nomenclature” and the heirs of the communist-era oligarchy. He added that anyone wishing to protest against him could find him at his home in Bankya, stressing that he has always lived there and has never used state housing except during the period when he served as prime minister.

Turning to recent changes within the Interior Ministry, Borissov said that personnel reshuffles are common whenever new governments take office, especially when officials connected to the organization of elections are replaced. However, he argued that in this case the changes do not represent improvements, pointing out that some of the newly appointed figures are already facing public protests. “Poor Ministry of Interior,” Borissov commented, describing the situation as an example of strong political revanchism that leaves ordinary employees with little choice but to endure constant changes in leadership.

He also accused President Radev of effectively controlling the Interior Ministry while allowing others to influence different ministries. Borissov added that the situation surrounding the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works remains unresolved, noting that a resignation had been expected but no final decision had yet been announced.

Vice President Yotova confirmed that she has not yet signed a decree accepting the resignation of Regional Development Minister Angelina Boneva. She said she still needs to review the documents submitted and will announce her decision later in the day. According to her, the resignation request has not been withdrawn and no new candidate for the position has yet been proposed by the caretaker cabinet.

The issue attracted additional attention after GERB representatives asked whether Boneva had returned to her office at the ministry despite announcing her intention to step down. According to official information, the minister requested to leave her post for health reasons.

Borissov also commented that resignations were being presented to the public almost every week and often accompanied by scandals and political pressure. He further claimed that European Prosecutor Laura Kövesi was likely providing protection to Teodora Georgieva, adding that security measures had reportedly been arranged for her since the previous evening.

Asked whether he would once again lead GERB’s candidate list in Plovdiv at the upcoming elections, Borissov replied that discussions were still ongoing and that no final decision had been made. He said he would not comment prematurely but indicated that he could take the leading position if a strong list of candidates was formed. According to him, the preferences of local party structures will also be taken into account when determining the final lineup of candidates for parliament.