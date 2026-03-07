Greece Steps In: Patriot Missiles and F-16 Jets to Shield Bulgaria’s Skies

Greece will provide air defense support to Bulgaria by deploying a Patriot missile system and F-16 fighter jets as part of coordinated measures between the two NATO allies. The announcement was made by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias after discussions with Bulgaria’s acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov, according to Greek media reports and official statements.

The decision was approved by Greece’s Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA). Dendias explained that the measures were taken after Bulgaria requested assistance. The Patriot missile battery will be positioned in northern Greece in the coming hours, in a location capable of providing anti-missile coverage for a large part of Bulgarian territory. In parallel, two F-16 fighter jets will be stationed at an airport in northern Greece, where they will remain ready to support the protection of Bulgarian airspace.

To strengthen operational coordination, two senior officers from the Greek Air Force will also be dispatched to Sofia. They will work at the operational center of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, ensuring close cooperation between the two militaries.

Dendias emphasized that the support provided to Bulgaria, which is both a NATO and European Union member state, will not weaken Greece’s own missile defense capabilities. He also noted that he had discussed the matter directly with Zapryanov in conversations held over the past two days and confirmed that the assistance was organized at the request of the Bulgarian government. The Greek defense minister is expected to travel to Sofia next week following an invitation from his Bulgarian counterpart.

According to the Greek side, the aim of the joint actions is to strengthen regional security and maintain stability in the current tense environment. Athens has recently taken similar steps in support of partners in the region, including the deployment of frigates and fighter aircraft to help protect a military base in Cyprus.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following a week-long military campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran. Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks, some of which have reached areas near Turkey and Cyprus. Turkey, a NATO member, reported intercepting a ballistic missile that had entered its airspace, while Iran denied targeting the country.

In Bulgaria, the government has been closely monitoring the situation. A meeting of the Security Council under Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov was convened for the second time this week to review developments. After the session, the prime minister reiterated that there is currently no direct threat to Bulgaria, but the authorities are nevertheless working to reinforce the country’s air defense capabilities.

The issue is particularly relevant because Bulgaria’s newly purchased American F-16 fighter jets are not yet fully operational. The country has ordered a total of 16 aircraft in two contracts worth around five billion leva (2.5 billion euros). The first eight jets have already arrived, but experts estimate that it could take up to two years before they are fully integrated into the air force.

Until then, Bulgaria continues to rely primarily on its aging Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters, whose maintenance has become increasingly difficult. As a NATO member, however, the country benefits from allied support through joint air policing missions and the Alliance’s integrated air defense system. Romania and Turkey also take part in protecting the airspace in the region.