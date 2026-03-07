Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria: Iran Remains a Persistent Threat

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, described Iran as a persistent threat, warning that the country has openly declared intentions to destroy Israel, either through nuclear weapons or by employing proxy groups such as Hezbollah. Speaking to bTV, Sfari emphasized that Israel has faced repeated attacks and remains in a near-constant state of conflict with Iran.

The ambassador outlined four key objectives guiding Israel’s current operations against Tehran. First, to completely dismantle Iran’s nuclear weapons development capabilities. Second, to neutralize the country’s ability to manufacture ballistic missiles. Third, to empower the Iranian population to regain control and put an end to the current regime. And fourth, to prevent Iran from using proxies, including Hezbollah and the Houthis - groups responsible for incidents such as the kidnapping of Bulgarian sailors.

Sfari stressed the uncertainty over the duration of ongoing strikes but underscored that Israel’s actions are aimed at reducing immediate and long-term threats posed by Iran and its regional allies.