NATO Boosts Missile Defenses After Iranian Attack Targeting Turkey

NATO has stepped up the readiness of its missile defense systems following an Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting Turkey, a spokesperson for the Alliance’s military headquarters in Mons, Belgium, Martin L. O'Donnell, confirmed to DPA.

The elevated readiness was ordered by the commander of NATO Air Command and is intended to remain in effect until the threat of further indiscriminate missile attacks in the region decreases. The Supreme Allied Commander Europe has formally endorsed this recommendation, O'Donnell added.

During a recent meeting with representatives of NATO member states, the measure received strong and unanimous support. O'Donnell highlighted that the Alliance had already demonstrated its defensive capabilities on Wednesday, when NATO forces successfully executed missile defense protocols. Within ten minutes, soldiers detected the incoming ballistic missile, confirmed its trajectory, and activated both ground- and sea-based missile defense systems, ultimately intercepting the threat.

He clarified that the Iranian missile intercepted by NATO defenses was indeed aimed at Turkey and not a military installation in Cyprus, as some earlier reports had suggested. NATO maintains that the missile’s trajectory deliberately targeted Turkey, a position emphasized in an earlier statement by spokeswoman Alison Hart condemning the Iranian attack.

O'Donnell noted that he would not provide additional details that could compromise NATO’s operational security, reaffirming the Alliance’s commitment to protecting its forces and member states in the region.