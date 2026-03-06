NATO Boosts Missile Defenses After Iranian Attack Targeting Turkey

World | March 6, 2026, Friday // 13:01
Bulgaria: NATO Boosts Missile Defenses After Iranian Attack Targeting Turkey

NATO has stepped up the readiness of its missile defense systems following an Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting Turkey, a spokesperson for the Alliance’s military headquarters in Mons, Belgium, Martin L. O'Donnell, confirmed to DPA.

The elevated readiness was ordered by the commander of NATO Air Command and is intended to remain in effect until the threat of further indiscriminate missile attacks in the region decreases. The Supreme Allied Commander Europe has formally endorsed this recommendation, O'Donnell added.

During a recent meeting with representatives of NATO member states, the measure received strong and unanimous support. O'Donnell highlighted that the Alliance had already demonstrated its defensive capabilities on Wednesday, when NATO forces successfully executed missile defense protocols. Within ten minutes, soldiers detected the incoming ballistic missile, confirmed its trajectory, and activated both ground- and sea-based missile defense systems, ultimately intercepting the threat.

He clarified that the Iranian missile intercepted by NATO defenses was indeed aimed at Turkey and not a military installation in Cyprus, as some earlier reports had suggested. NATO maintains that the missile’s trajectory deliberately targeted Turkey, a position emphasized in an earlier statement by spokeswoman Alison Hart condemning the Iranian attack.

O'Donnell noted that he would not provide additional details that could compromise NATO’s operational security, reaffirming the Alliance’s commitment to protecting its forces and member states in the region.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Iran, turkey

Related Articles:

Iranian Ambassador: Bulgaria Is Not a Legitimate Target for Iran!

Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:30

Bulgaria and Turkey Pledge Closer Military Coordination Amid Middle East Tensions

Bulgaria and Turkey discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East during a phone call between Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler on March 4, the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria reported to

Politics » Defense | March 6, 2026, Friday // 16:40

Bulgaria Successfully Evacuates Diplomats from Iran via Azerbaijan

Ten Bulgarian diplomats stationed in Iran have been safely evacuated to Azerbaijan, crossing the border via the Astara state checkpoint

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 16:22

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria: Iran Remains a Persistent Threat

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, described Iran as a persistent threat, warning that the country has openly declared intentions to destroy Israel, either through nuclear weapons or by employing proxy groups such as Hezbollah

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 14:01

Day 7: US-Israel's War Against Iran Expands to 14 Countries as Attacks and Evacuations Continue

The war involving the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its seventh day, with fighting and political tensions continuing to expand across the Middle East and beyond.

World | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:01

Ukraine Offers Drone Interceptors to Gulf States as Cheaper Shield Against Iranian Shaheds

The Pentagon and several Gulf nations are exploring the acquisition of Ukrainian-made drone interceptors to counter Iranian Shahed drones, according to sources from Ukraine’s defense industry.

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Germany Warns Iran War Could Trigger New Migration Wave Toward Europe

Germany has warned that the war involving Iran could trigger a new migration wave toward Europe, as the conflict continues to create instability across the region

World » EU | March 6, 2026, Friday // 20:04

Ukraine-Hungary Feud Escalates - Zelensky’s Threats Ignite Brussels Outrage

The European Union and Hungarian opposition figures have sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over recent comments directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, describing them as a threat

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2026, Friday // 18:39

Whistleblower Alert: Bulgarian European Prosecutor Exposes Corruption and Safety Threats

The Ministry of Justice has officially received a report from Teodora Georgieva, Bulgaria's European Prosecutor, detailing pressure, threats, and attempts to undermine the authority of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office

World » EU | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:13

Europol Warns Middle East Conflict Could Trigger Terrorism, Cyberattacks in EU

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is expected to have immediate implications for the security of the European Union, according to the European policing agency Europol

World » EU | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:10

Day 7: US-Israel's War Against Iran Expands to 14 Countries as Attacks and Evacuations Continue

The war involving the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its seventh day, with fighting and political tensions continuing to expand across the Middle East and beyond.

World | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:01

Ukraine Accuses Hungary of Taking Bank Employees Hostage and Seizing Millions in Cash and Gold

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has accused Hungary of detaining seven Ukrainian citizens in Budapest, describing the situation as hostage-taking and alleging that large sums of money and valuables were seized.

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2026, Friday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria