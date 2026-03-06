326 Bulgarians to Return from Dubai as Bulgaria Expands Evacuation Efforts

A total of 326 Bulgarian citizens are returning from Dubai today on a special flight organized by the state. Gulliver Airlines is operating the Airbus A330-203, departing from Sofia in the early afternoon and arriving at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai at 7:00 p.m. The passengers, who previously registered their desire to return via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will then board the same plane for the return journey to Sofia, with an expected landing at Vasil Levski Airport around 3:30 a.m. on March 7, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued updated instructions for Bulgarian citizens requesting evacuation from Dubai. Citizens are asked to submit their registration data only to crisis@mfa.bg to streamline processing. Those who have already sent their information by email should not resend it. The ministry also warned that assistance cannot be provided to individuals whose mobile devices are turned off.

In addition to the Dubai operation, Gulliver Airlines will conduct a charter flight to the Maldives to bring back Bulgarian tourists stranded there. The flight, organized by the tour operator Fanagoria Travel, will accommodate approximately 120 passengers and may expand as more citizens move from Colombo to Male. The charter will be funded privately by the travelers and is expected to take place once all permits are granted.

The Bulgarian government also announced that another large aircraft will be sent today to evacuate additional citizens from Dubai, again operated by Gulliver Airlines using an Airbus A330-203.

Meanwhile, all Bulgaria Air flights to and from Tel Aviv have been canceled until March 9, 2026, following the closure of Israeli airspace amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Passengers on canceled flights are entitled to full refunds or free ticket reissuance for travel within one year of the original ticket date. The airline encourages travelers to follow updates on its website and social media channels for the latest information.