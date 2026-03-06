President Yotova: Bulgaria Faces No Immediate Threat from Middle East Conflict, Evacuations Proceed Smoothly

President Iliana Yotova has stated that Bulgaria currently faces no immediate threat from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. At this stage, she emphasized, there is no need to convene the National Security Advisory Council, noting that all risks are being closely monitored.

Yotova praised the work of government institutions in ensuring the evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from the conflict zones. She highlighted her own meetings with security services, the Minister of Defense, and the Chief of Defense to assess the regional situation and Bulgaria’s security posture. "Bulgaria is not a participant in this conflict. There is no reason to create unnecessary anxiety among citizens," she said. She added that if the situation changes or threats arise, whether to national security, cybersecurity, or from potential migrant flows, the advisory council will be called immediately.

The President also underscored the role of the National Assembly in responding to major security developments. Decisions involving real threats to the country or requests for Bulgarian participation in international operations fall under parliamentary authority.

Regarding the ongoing evacuation efforts, Yotova noted that Bulgaria is performing well compared to other EU countries, many of which have yet to begin evacuating their citizens. She emphasized that all Bulgarians wishing to return home are being accommodated as quickly as possible, and flights will continue to ensure their safe return. Lists of evacuees are managed by local embassies, consulates, and relevant authorities, as the President does not have direct access to them.

On the matter of the resignation of Regional Minister Angelina Boneva, Yotova said she is reviewing all relevant documents and the resignation letter and will announce her decision by the afternoon.

Addressing the presence of Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov at GERB party headquarters before a Security Council meeting, Yotova clarified that ministers are free to contact political party leaders as necessary. She also reminded that the decision to station U.S. aircraft at Sofia Airport was made under the previous government, during which Zapryanov also served as Defense Minister.

Yotova concluded that every piece of information and risk is being carefully evaluated, and that the National Security Advisory Council will be convened immediately should any development threaten Bulgaria or regional security. Meanwhile, the evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from the conflict region continues efficiently.