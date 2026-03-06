Interim PM: The Bulgarian Government Analyzes Relocation of U.S. Planes from Sofia Airport

Politics | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Interim PM: The Bulgarian Government Analyzes Relocation of U.S. Planes from Sofia Airport

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov confirmed in parliament that he has asked the Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, to study the possibility of relocating U.S. military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s civilian airport, ensuring they have the necessary logistical support. Gyurov emphasized that the planes were deployed on February 18, a day before his government assumed office, and stressed that the decision predates the caretaker cabinet and does not reflect its actions.

Addressing concerns from MPs, including Radoslav Ribarski of “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), Gyurov underlined that the government’s priority is the security and calm of Bulgarian citizens. He noted that Bulgaria is not involved in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli operations in Iran and that no related military activities are taking place on Bulgarian soil or in its airspace. The caretaker prime minister clarified that the existing note for an increased forward presence of allied forces does not require parliamentary approval, though any future decisions will be submitted to the National Assembly in accordance with the law.

Gyurov also responded to questions regarding Bulgarian citizens in the Middle East, stating that evacuations began immediately after the escalation. He compared the pace of Bulgaria’s efforts favorably with other countries, noting that the UK only began evacuations the previous day. Civil aviation in the UAE remains operational, and the government has instructed tour operators to organize departures for Bulgarian tourists as efficiently as possible.

During the session, opposition MPs raised additional concerns, including allegations of political pressure and irregularities within government ministries. Gyurov repeatedly emphasized that the caretaker government operates without political agendas or coalition obligations, focusing solely on resolving inherited issues and ensuring transparency. He rejected claims of undue influence, highlighting that personnel decisions, including resignations for health reasons, were handled factually and without coercion.

Tensions in the parliamentary discussion extended to disputes over classified documents and past scandals, with MPs like Toshko Yordanov and Yavor Bozhankov criticizing attempts to manipulate sensitive information for political purposes. Gyurov and other cabinet members insisted that the government would not engage in such actions and would base decisions solely on verified facts.

Following the blitz control session, the National Assembly will continue with a regular parliamentary control. Ministers from the caretaker cabinet, including Emil Dechev, Atanas Zapryanov, Irena Mladenova, Sergey Ignatov, Ivan Hristanov, Yulian Popov, and Traycho Traykov, are scheduled to answer questions. A separate hearing on the “Petrohan” investigation, proposed by “There Is Such a People” (TISP), will take place after the regular control, following a parliamentary vote of 153 in favor, three against, and 25 abstentions.

Bulgaria: Economy Produces 5,216 Euros Per Capita in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted data indicate a growth of 0.8% relat

Business » Finance | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Public Sector Workers Plan March Demonstrations Over Delayed Pay Raises

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has announced plans for a series of mass protests over budget-sector salaries, more than two months after the adoption of the extension budget

Politics | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:00

Iranian Ambassador: Bulgaria Is Not a Legitimate Target for Iran!

Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:30

Greece: Joint Actions with Bulgaria Aim to Strengthen Regional Security

Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sof

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:00

Bulgaria’s Vladi Zografski Makes History with First World Cup Podium

Bulgarian ski jumper Vladimir Zografski achieved a landmark moment in his career, securing his first-ever podium finish in a World Cup competition.

Sports | March 6, 2026, Friday // 20:02

Bulgaria Condemns Iranian Attacks and Ramps Up Evacuations of Citizens from the Middle East

Bulgaria has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks against neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, describing them as unprovoked and indiscriminate

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:41
