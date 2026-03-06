Interim PM: The Bulgarian Government Analyzes Relocation of U.S. Planes from Sofia Airport

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov confirmed in parliament that he has asked the Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, to study the possibility of relocating U.S. military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s civilian airport, ensuring they have the necessary logistical support. Gyurov emphasized that the planes were deployed on February 18, a day before his government assumed office, and stressed that the decision predates the caretaker cabinet and does not reflect its actions.

Addressing concerns from MPs, including Radoslav Ribarski of “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), Gyurov underlined that the government’s priority is the security and calm of Bulgarian citizens. He noted that Bulgaria is not involved in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli operations in Iran and that no related military activities are taking place on Bulgarian soil or in its airspace. The caretaker prime minister clarified that the existing note for an increased forward presence of allied forces does not require parliamentary approval, though any future decisions will be submitted to the National Assembly in accordance with the law.

Gyurov also responded to questions regarding Bulgarian citizens in the Middle East, stating that evacuations began immediately after the escalation. He compared the pace of Bulgaria’s efforts favorably with other countries, noting that the UK only began evacuations the previous day. Civil aviation in the UAE remains operational, and the government has instructed tour operators to organize departures for Bulgarian tourists as efficiently as possible.

During the session, opposition MPs raised additional concerns, including allegations of political pressure and irregularities within government ministries. Gyurov repeatedly emphasized that the caretaker government operates without political agendas or coalition obligations, focusing solely on resolving inherited issues and ensuring transparency. He rejected claims of undue influence, highlighting that personnel decisions, including resignations for health reasons, were handled factually and without coercion.

Tensions in the parliamentary discussion extended to disputes over classified documents and past scandals, with MPs like Toshko Yordanov and Yavor Bozhankov criticizing attempts to manipulate sensitive information for political purposes. Gyurov and other cabinet members insisted that the government would not engage in such actions and would base decisions solely on verified facts.

Following the blitz control session, the National Assembly will continue with a regular parliamentary control. Ministers from the caretaker cabinet, including Emil Dechev, Atanas Zapryanov, Irena Mladenova, Sergey Ignatov, Ivan Hristanov, Yulian Popov, and Traycho Traykov, are scheduled to answer questions. A separate hearing on the “Petrohan” investigation, proposed by “There Is Such a People” (TISP), will take place after the regular control, following a parliamentary vote of 153 in favor, three against, and 25 abstentions.