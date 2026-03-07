Winter Season in Bulgaria's Bansko Impacted by Cancellations from Israeli Tourists

Business » TOURISM | March 6, 2026, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Winter Season in Bulgaria's Bansko Impacted by Cancellations from Israeli Tourists

The ongoing escalation in the Middle East has prompted a significant wave of cancellations among Israeli tourists planning to visit Bulgarian ski resorts, particularly in Bansko, Nova TV reported. Local hotels are reporting a notable drop in reservations during a period that usually sees the peak influx of visitors from Israel.

Ivanka Bankova, a hotel manager in Bansko, noted that the cancellations are concentrated on upcoming dates. She explained that while immediate bookings are being canceled, future reservations have been less affected, as some tourists are waiting to see whether flights and travel conditions stabilize. "Tourists are likely hoping the situation will normalize before making decisions on their travel plans," Bankova said.

Some Israeli guests who are already in Bansko have been forced to extend their stays due to canceled flights. They are adjusting their travel plans, seeking alternative accommodations, or waiting for opportunities to return home, yet according to Bankova, they do not appear visibly worried but remain attentive to developments.

The sudden drop in Israeli visitors is expected to affect business across the resort, especially during the crucial winter season. Local tourism operators hope to partially offset the losses by attracting guests from neighboring markets such as Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia, Romania, as well as from Bulgaria itself.

Hotel representatives emphasize that while cancellations are significant, the broader tourism sector is monitoring the situation closely and adjusting strategies to maintain occupancy and revenue.

