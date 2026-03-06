Europol Warns Middle East Conflict Could Trigger Terrorism, Cyberattacks in EU

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is expected to have immediate implications for the security of the European Union, according to the European policing agency Europol. The organization has highlighted an elevated risk of terrorism, serious and organized crime, violent extremism, and cyberattacks across the EU, Reuters reports.

Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth pointed to the likelihood of increased cyberattacks targeting European infrastructure. He warned that online fraud may also rise, with malicious actors exploiting artificial intelligence and the rapid flow of information related to the conflict. Groups with links to Iran, particularly those associated with the so-called Axis of Resistance - a network of Shiite militias opposing the US and Israel - could engage in destabilizing actions within EU countries. Such actions might include terrorist attacks, intimidation campaigns, financing of terrorism, and cybercrime activities.

Op Gen Oort stressed that the current level of terrorist threat and violent extremism in the EU is already considered high. He also noted that the danger could be intensified by individuals or small groups acting independently, without direct coordination from larger organizations. The rapid spread of polarizing content online, he added, has the potential to accelerate short-term radicalization among diaspora communities, increasing the risk of extremist behavior in the near term.