Bulgaria Faces Rising Fuel Prices as Middle East Conflict Pushes Costs Higher

Business » ENERGY | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Rising Fuel Prices as Middle East Conflict Pushes Costs Higher @Pixabay

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have already begun to climb in some areas, with gas station owners linking the increase to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Operators in the Ruse region say the impact was felt unusually quickly after the outbreak of hostilities, as wholesale fuel prices reacted almost immediately. They warn that if the geopolitical tensions persist or intensify, the consequences could extend beyond short-term fluctuations, affecting both international markets and domestic consumers over a longer period. At present, diesel in parts of the country is being sold at around 1.33 euros per liter, while gasoline is priced at approximately 1.28 euros per liter.

Ventsislav Pengezov, who owns a gas station in the region, explained on BNT that wholesale fuel prices have risen sharply since the start of the week. According to him, the increase has already reached roughly 17 euro cents since Tuesday, with new price levels announced again earlier today. He expects the upward trend to continue and attributes the situation directly to the war involving Iran. Pengezov noted that both crude oil and refined fuels, particularly diesel, have become significantly more expensive on European exchanges.

He pointed out that the growth in fuel prices is currently outpacing the increase in crude oil itself. This, he said, is partly due to the heavy export of refined fuels to the Persian Gulf region. As a result, countries in Europe and Asia are feeling the strongest pressure from the market turbulence, while the United States is less exposed because it imports comparatively smaller volumes of oil.

Pengezov added that local retailers have limited flexibility when it comes to setting prices. In Bulgaria, he said, the Mediterranean spot market serves as the main benchmark, which means stations must closely follow developments there. He also commented that Lukoil is currently selling fuel below the spot price level, a situation he believes will inevitably lead to further adjustments upward. At the same time, he stressed that the profit margins for gas stations have already narrowed considerably.

In his view, one possible short-term measure would be the temporary release of fuel from the country’s strategic reserves. According to Pengezov, this could help stabilize prices for about a week and ease pressure on the market while authorities assess how the crisis develops. He argued that such reserves are specifically intended for emergencies like the current situation.

The gas station owner also criticized the government’s response so far. He said the reaction has not been adequate and questioned the decision announced by the Minister of Economy to send the Competition Protection Commission and the Consumer Protection Commission to inspect gas stations. In his words, retailers are the final link in the supply chain and have little influence over the factors driving the current price increases.

Looking ahead, Pengezov warned that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could push oil prices significantly higher. If crude were to exceed 100 dollars per barrel, he estimated that fuel prices in Bulgaria could rise beyond three leva per liter.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fuel, Bulgaria, prices, gas

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Economy Produces 5,216 Euros Per Capita in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted data indicate a growth of 0.8% relat

Business » Finance | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Public Sector Workers Plan March Demonstrations Over Delayed Pay Raises

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has announced plans for a series of mass protests over budget-sector salaries, more than two months after the adoption of the extension budget

Politics | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:00

Iranian Ambassador: Bulgaria Is Not a Legitimate Target for Iran!

Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:30

Greece: Joint Actions with Bulgaria Aim to Strengthen Regional Security

Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sof

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:00

Bulgaria’s Vladi Zografski Makes History with First World Cup Podium

Bulgarian ski jumper Vladimir Zografski achieved a landmark moment in his career, securing his first-ever podium finish in a World Cup competition.

Sports | March 6, 2026, Friday // 20:02

Bulgaria Condemns Iranian Attacks and Ramps Up Evacuations of Citizens from the Middle East

Bulgaria has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks against neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, describing them as unprovoked and indiscriminate

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 17:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Sees Rising Fuel Prices: A95, Diesel Hit Hardest

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have risen by 2 to 5 percent over the past week, largely due to supply restrictions following the outbreak of military operations in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 15:29

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel

In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 15:03

Bulgaria: 98% of High Electricity Bill Complaints Come from Households Using Electric Heating

In Bulgaria, the overwhelming majority of complaints about high electricity bills are coming from households that rely on electricity for heating, particularly through air conditioners, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reported

Business » Energy | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:01

Bulgaria's Energy Minister: Fuel Price Hike Minimal, Gas and Electricity Supplies Stable Until April

Acting Energy Minister Traycho Traykov commented on Nova TV that the recent rise in fuel prices in Bulgaria is modest, with gasoline and diesel increasing by just three cents, reflecting crude oil quotations

Business » Energy | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 12:33

Bulgaria Secures LNG at Pre-Crisis Prices Amid Middle East Turmoil

Energy Minister Traycho Traykov briefed Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov that Bulgaria has received liquefied natural gas under contracts concluded before the recent escalation in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:10

Bulgaria Launches Gas Station Checks Amid Middle East Conflict Fears

The Consumer Protection Commission in Bulgaria has launched checks at fuel stations across the country to determine whether retail prices have risen and, if so, whether such increases are justified

Business » Energy | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria