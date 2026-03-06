Evacuation of Bulgarians from the Middle East Continues as Dozens Remain Stranded in Dubai

Society | March 6, 2026, Friday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Evacuation of Bulgarians from the Middle East Continues as Dozens Remain Stranded in Dubai Photo: Stella Ivanova

The process of bringing Bulgarian citizens home from the Middle East is ongoing, as authorities continue to coordinate evacuations from several countries in the region. At present, there are Bulgarians in Qatar who have expressed a wish to leave, while the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Transport are working together to organize additional evacuation flights departing from the United Arab Emirates.

So far, 411 Bulgarian nationals have returned from the region. Late last night, two separate flights landed at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, bringing back 290 people. One aircraft arrived from Oman, while another departed from Dubai, both carrying Bulgarian citizens who had been seeking to leave the area amid growing security concerns.

Some of the passengers who returned described tense moments during their stay. One traveler recounted that a drone had flown close to their hotel before being intercepted by air defense systems, prompting fear among people nearby. After witnessing the incident, several individuals decided to return to the hotel and remain there until the situation became clearer.

Others explained that although tensions were visible, there had been no direct attacks in the areas where they had stayed. Airports in the region were operating normally at the time of their departure, including the airport in Muscat. Some Bulgarians had also crossed into Oman by land before catching flights home. According to those who arrived in Sofia, the atmosphere in those areas remained relatively calm, and many expressed relief at having returned safely.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded Bulgarian citizens who are outside the zones of active military operations but affected by suspended flights across the Middle East to remain in close contact with their airlines or tour operators. Authorities advise travelers to explore alternative routes through third countries if necessary in order to reach Bulgaria.

Evacuation efforts continued overnight. Another 180 people landed in Sofia on a flight from Dubai, while a regular charter plane from Oman arrived slightly earlier. In addition to passengers who had originally planned to travel on those flights, the aircraft also carried individuals evacuated with the assistance of Bulgarian authorities.

Despite the successful arrival of the first groups, dozens of Bulgarians remain in Dubai, including elderly people and families with young children. The group includes 25 people whose scheduled return flight on Wednesday was canceled after airspace closures in parts of the Middle East.

One of them, Hristomir Spasov, described the situation in Dubai during a television interview, saying that new warnings and reports of attacks were issued during the night. According to him, many people spent long hours in hotel lobbies and underground parking areas after local authorities advised them to move to safer locations.

There is also uncertainty among those still waiting to return. While the Ministry of Tourism initially announced that an aircraft would be sent to pick them up, only one family has so far received official confirmation by email from the Situation Center that they will be evacuated. Two additional families with young children have also received confirmation, but the remaining Bulgarian citizens say they still have no clear information about when they will be able to travel home.

The stranded travelers are also dealing with practical difficulties during their extended stay. After their original hotel reservations expired, management asked them to leave the rooms. With the assistance of their tour guide, however, the issue was temporarily resolved, allowing them to remain in the hotel while waiting for further instructions regarding their evacuation.

