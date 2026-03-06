Ukraine Offers Drone Interceptors to Gulf States as Cheaper Shield Against Iranian Shaheds

The Pentagon and several Gulf nations are exploring the acquisition of Ukrainian-made drone interceptors to counter Iranian Shahed drones, according to sources from Ukraine’s defense industry. The move comes as Gulf countries have increasingly relied on costly Patriot missiles to defend against swarms of Shahed drones during the ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign. With interceptor stocks dwindling and individual missiles costing over USD 13.5 million, officials are seeking more affordable alternatives, drawing on Ukraine’s experience in neutralizing these drones.

Ukraine has developed low-cost solutions that have proven effective against Russian Shaheds. Mass-produced interceptors, priced at just a few thousand dollars, are used to intercept Shahed drones, which themselves cost roughly USD 30,000. A Ukrainian official described Pentagon discussions as sensitive but noted growing international interest. Any export of these systems, even if assembled abroad, would require Kyiv’s approval.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he has discussed this technology with the leaders of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing that Ukraine’s expertise in drone interception is among the most advanced globally. Zelensky also proposed offering specialists to Middle Eastern nations in exchange for their influence in persuading Moscow to agree to a month-long ceasefire in Ukraine. “Leaders of the Middle East have strong ties with Russia. They can request a ceasefire, and we can provide our best operators to protect civilians,” he said.

Shahed drones are small, cheap, and highly mobile, making conventional missile defenses expensive and inefficient. Ukraine has countered them with a combination of anti-aircraft guns, mobile machine-gun platforms, and specialized interceptor drones capable of reaching speeds of up to 250 km/h, faster than the Shahed’s 185 km/h. Several Ukrainian systems are already operational.

The Merops interceptor drone, a fixed-wing system, was developed by companies supported by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The Sting drone, a bullet-shaped quadcopter by Wild Hornets, has been deployed off Odesa aboard unmanned naval platforms. General Cherry produces a high-speed interceptor specifically designed for Shaheds. Some interceptors use autonomous computer vision targeting, while others rely on remote operators. Offshore deployments have proven particularly effective, mirroring Iranian tactics in the Gulf. While these interceptors handle Shaheds effectively, newer Russian drones such as the jet-powered Geran-3, which flies at over 550 km/h, remain largely unstoppable.

Ukraine aims for wider international adoption of its interceptors to conserve Patriot missiles for defending against advanced Russian cruise and ballistic missiles. The EU has highlighted Ukraine’s growing role in assisting Gulf countries with drone defense. EU foreign affairs representative Kaja Kallas noted that Gulf nations have expressed surprise at the extent of Ukrainian support and encouraged stronger ties and cooperation between the region and Kyiv, including in security and energy matters.

Kallas also warned that Iran is seeking to expand the conflict geographically and destabilize the region, though the EU is not facing an immediate oil crisis due to crude imports from outside the Gulf. Meanwhile, Zelensky has reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to share drone-interceptor technology with Middle Eastern partners, including in exchange for Patriot missiles, signaling Kyiv’s commitment to expanding defense cooperation with the region.