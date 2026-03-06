Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Sunshine in the West, Clouds and Light Rain in the East

On Friday, March 6, Bulgaria will experience varying weather across its regions. In the eastern part of the country, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in some areas during the afternoon. Meanwhile, the western regions can expect predominantly sunny conditions. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. Temperatures will range from 0° to 5° in the lowlands, with Sofia seeing lows around 2°. Daytime highs will reach between 13° and 18°, and Sofia will see a maximum of about 14°.

Mountain areas will enjoy mostly sunny weather, although clouds may increase temporarily in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to reach around 8°, while at 2,000 meters highs will hover near 1°.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be significant before noon but will gradually break up in the afternoon, particularly along the northern coast. Winds will range from light west-northwest to moderate north-northwest along the Northern Black Sea Coast. Maximum coastal temperatures will lie between 10° and 13°, with sea temperatures remaining between 5° and 7° and waves at 1-2 points.

Across most of the Balkan Peninsula, the weather will be generally sunny. The easternmost regions will continue to see more cloudiness and occasional precipitation. In the morning, reduced visibility is expected in some plains and lowlands, while cold air will move into northeastern areas, causing localized temperature drops.