Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Sunshine in the West, Clouds and Light Rain in the East

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Sunshine in the West, Clouds and Light Rain in the East Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Friday, March 6, Bulgaria will experience varying weather across its regions. In the eastern part of the country, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in some areas during the afternoon. Meanwhile, the western regions can expect predominantly sunny conditions. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. Temperatures will range from 0° to 5° in the lowlands, with Sofia seeing lows around 2°. Daytime highs will reach between 13° and 18°, and Sofia will see a maximum of about 14°.

Mountain areas will enjoy mostly sunny weather, although clouds may increase temporarily in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to reach around 8°, while at 2,000 meters highs will hover near 1°.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be significant before noon but will gradually break up in the afternoon, particularly along the northern coast. Winds will range from light west-northwest to moderate north-northwest along the Northern Black Sea Coast. Maximum coastal temperatures will lie between 10° and 13°, with sea temperatures remaining between 5° and 7° and waves at 1-2 points.

Across most of the Balkan Peninsula, the weather will be generally sunny. The easternmost regions will continue to see more cloudiness and occasional precipitation. In the morning, reduced visibility is expected in some plains and lowlands, while cold air will move into northeastern areas, causing localized temperature drops.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Economy Produces 5,216 Euros Per Capita in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted data indicate a growth of 0.8% relat

Business » Finance | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel

In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 15:00

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria: Iran Remains a Persistent Threat

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, described Iran as a persistent threat, warning that the country has openly declared intentions to destroy Israel, either through nuclear weapons or by employing proxy groups such as Hezbollah

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 14:00

President Yotova: Bulgaria Faces No Immediate Threat from Middle East Conflict, Evacuations Proceed Smoothly

President Iliana Yotova has stated that Bulgaria currently faces no immediate threat from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. At this stage, she emphasized, there is no need to convene the National Security Advisory Council, noting that all risks are

Politics | March 6, 2026, Friday // 11:50

Winter Season in Bulgaria's Bansko Impacted by Cancellations from Israeli Tourists

The ongoing escalation in the Middle East has prompted a significant wave of cancellations among Israeli tourists planning to visit Bulgarian ski resorts, particularly in Bansko

Business » Tourism | March 6, 2026, Friday // 11:00

Interim PM: The Bulgarian Government Analyzes Relocation of U.S. Planes from Sofia Airport

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov confirmed in parliament that he has asked the Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, to study the possibility of relocating U.S. military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s civilian airport, ensuring they have t

Politics | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Weather Shake-Up: Cold Air and Showers Hit Thursday

Thursday will see a marked change in Bulgaria’s weather, with mostly cloudy skies and widespread precipitation across many areas in Western and Central regions, according to the NIMH forecast for March 5.

Society » Environment | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 17:06

Bulgaria’s March Forecast: Temperatures from Minus 7 to 26 Degrees, Variable Precipitation Expected

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has released the weather forecast for March, indicating that temperatures across Bulgaria will vary between minus 7 and minus 2 degrees at their lowest

Society » Environment | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Mostly Sunny Wednesday Across Bulgaria, Highs Reach 16°C

Wednesday will bring predominantly sunny conditions across Bulgaria, though patches of morning fog are expected in some plains and low-lying areas before visibility improves.

Society » Environment | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:07

Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria, Temperatures Set to Rise by Monday

Atmospheric pressure across the country remains above the seasonal norm and is expected to stay relatively stable in the coming days.

Society » Environment | February 27, 2026, Friday // 16:05

Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria Friday, Mountains See Moderate Northeastern Winds

Minimum temperatures are set to fall below freezing in parts of the country overnight into Friday, reaching between -3°C and 2°C, while Sofia is expected to see lows of around -2°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Society » Environment | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria to See Sunshine and Strong Winds on February 26

On Thursday, February 26, cloudiness across the country will gradually disperse, giving way to predominantly sunny conditions in most areas.

Society » Environment | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria