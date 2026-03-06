Tour Operators Allege Preferential Evacuations from Dubai as Bulgarians Remain Stranded

The Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents “Future for Tourism” (OBT) has urged the authorities to ensure equal treatment of Bulgarian citizens awaiting evacuation from Dubai, raising concerns that public figures and business representatives are being given precedence. The organization addressed a formal letter to Tourism Minister Irena Georgieva and to Irena Dimitrova, head of the Situation Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to OBT’s administrative director, Svetlana Vatashka, information was submitted within the deadline set by the Tourism Ministry’s crisis headquarters for 534 Bulgarian nationals currently in Dubai, traveling individually or in organized groups through ten tour operators. At the time of writing, only eight individuals, part of a small group, had reached the airport and were preparing to depart. Vatashka noted that this occurred after she personally alerted the Situation Center to the worsening health condition of two children, expressing appreciation for the response in that specific case.

Beyond this instance, she stated that no other tourists registered through tour operators had been contacted by the Bulgarian Consulate General in Dubai or offered assistance. Local representatives on the ground have reportedly observed that priority is being given to politicians, business figures, their relatives and associates, as well as to self-organized travelers. At the same time, evacuation operations are expected to be completed within three days, one of which has already elapsed.

Vatashka also pointed to messages from the crisis headquarters advising tour operators to independently reorganize their clients’ return flights rather than depend on state support. She argued that this approach is impractical for two main reasons. Although reservation systems such as Galileo and Amadeus display available routes, flights are frequently canceled due to intermittent airport closures, temporary air corridors and slot restrictions. In addition, ticket prices have surged dramatically. She warned that compliance with the relevant provisions of the Civil Code could push many companies toward insolvency.

Communication with the responsible institutions has, in her words, been highly problematic. Officials are often unreachable, either due to workload or because phone lines are switched off outside certain hours. The Foreign Ministry’s website has not provided updated information for several days, while contact with the crisis headquarters has reportedly been limited to messaging applications, which OBT describes as unacceptable for managing a situation of this scale. The lack of a clear evacuation timetable and guidance from the consulate encouraging individuals to seek their own solutions has led many travelers to register separately through the Foreign Ministry’s travel platform, resulting in duplicated entries on official lists.

In this context, tour operators are calling for improved coordination between the two crisis headquarters and diplomatic representatives in Dubai, continuous direct communication with the association, verification of the submitted passenger lists, a transparent system for arranging evacuation priorities, and a realistic schedule that can be shared with affected travelers. The association states that both companies and clients expect tangible support and understanding from the state.

Meanwhile, difficulties are not limited to the United Arab Emirates. More than 100 Bulgarian tourists remain stranded in the Maldives for a sixth consecutive day following widespread flight cancellations linked to heightened tensions in the Middle East. Air traffic disruptions have left travelers without viable return options. Some report mounting expenses for accommodation and daily needs, while individuals with chronic illnesses are running low on essential medication.

One of the stranded tourists, Velichka Dimitrova, said that only a small number of flights to other Asian destinations are operating, and these do not ensure onward travel to Bulgaria. The airline that transported the group to the Maldives is not covering hotel costs, and although the travel agency continues to reconfirm tickets for alternative dates, reservations are being canceled repeatedly. According to Dimitrova, no passenger has yet managed to depart with a revalidated ticket. While travelers are prepared to bear additional costs, they say that government assistance is crucial, as their current options for returning home are effectively exhausted.