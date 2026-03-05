Bulgaria's Interim Government Downplays Risk from Iran After Missile Incident, Opposition Demands Further Action

Today, Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stated after a Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers that Bulgaria is not facing a direct military threat and is not participating in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He emphasized that the country is not involved in military operations and called for restraint, warning against the politicization of fear during the election period.

Gyurov highlighted that both national institutions and NATO structures are actively safeguarding Bulgaria. He noted that the Alliance’s missile defense system, recently proven effective during a ballistic missile incident over Turkey, is capable of countering potential threats from Iran. The Prime Minister assured citizens that the state has the necessary capabilities and a clear plan should the situation worsen. He also stressed the importance of relying on official information and avoiding disinformation. Bulgarian citizens in affected areas are continuing to return home safely.

The Security Council convened following the launch of a ballistic missile toward Turkey that crossed Iraqi and Syrian airspace before being intercepted by NATO systems. The meeting was requested by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, who had earlier ordered a reassessment of Bulgaria’s security environment and the activation of additional readiness measures for air defense units. Parliamentary representatives were briefed on assessments and proposed actions.

For his part, Defense Minister Zapryanov noted that the decision to allow American aircraft to operate in Sofia was made on February 17–18 under the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, with the GERB Party as the mandate holder. “I signed this decision and informed Prime Minister Zhelyazkov at that time. It is crucial that GERB’s support continues within the caretaker cabinet. The current situation requires Euro-Atlantic backing in the Bulgarian parliament because it concerns national defense,” he stated. Zapryanov confirmed that measures to strengthen air defense have been activated and announced that NATO’s North Atlantic Council will discuss possible missile defense enhancements if deemed necessary.

Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski reported that the evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from conflict zones is proceeding in an organized and secure manner. All Bulgarians have been withdrawn from Iraq, while in Jordan the embassy has assisted 130 citizens. Evacuation from Iran remains difficult due to restrictions at the Azerbaijan border, affecting ten Bulgarians, including first- and second-degree family members. Embassies throughout the Gulf region remain in contact to monitor the situation.

Regarding Bulgarians stranded in the Maldives, Neynski clarified that these individuals are outside direct conflict zones. Priority is being given to those at risk due to health conditions, including individuals with heart conditions, asthma, and high blood pressure. Embassies, such as India for Maldives citizens, are assisting in securing flights, and charter flights are being considered. The Minister also noted occasional reports of people attempting to access preferential seating, with inspections planned to ensure fairness.

Neynski emphasized ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and tour operators, as well as the support provided by international partners. The United States, Austria, and Greece are actively assisting, including the evacuation of Bulgarians from Oman with Greek help. The government continues efforts to aid citizens returning from the Maldives, and maintains contact with Turkish authorities regarding potential migrant pressures.

Political reactions to the Security Council’s briefing were mixed. Stanislav Anastasov from “DPS-New Beginning” criticized the meeting as a farce and called for the convening of a National Security Advisory Council, while Kostadin Kostadinov of “Revival” questioned the caretaker cabinet’s competence. Representatives from “Yes, Bulgaria” and the Bulgarian Socialist Party acknowledged that no immediate threat exists but noted potential economic and asymmetric risks. Toshko Yordanov from “There is Such a People” raised concerns about government transparency.