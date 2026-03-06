Iran’s Missiles and Bulgaria: How Safe Is the Country Under NATO Shield?

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and Captain 1st Rank Vasil Danov, a member of the Board of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, discussed on Nova TV the potential threats to the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the implications for national security. Both agreed that while there is no immediate military danger, Bulgaria must remain alert, maintain close coordination with NATO, and actively manage energy and internal security measures.

The discussion was prompted by the recent interception of a ballistic missile over Turkey. Tagarev noted that Iran possesses missiles capable of reaching Bulgaria, stating, “There is such a risk,” though he emphasized that accurate assessments require access to non-public data. He suggested that the missile aimed at Turkey likely resulted from a technical failure rather than deliberate targeting.

Both experts outlined Bulgaria’s integration into NATO’s missile defense system. Danov highlighted that the system operates automatically and in coordination, with a single command center overseeing overlapping defense networks. Bulgaria has two main air defense divisions, and the regional base in Deveselu, Romania, equipped with the Aegis Ashore system, provides substantial coverage alongside American air and missile defense assets. Tagarev added that allied naval deployments in the eastern Mediterranean further reinforce the region’s defense.

At the same time, Tagarev critiqued the age and limitations of Bulgaria’s own air defense assets. The latest S-300 systems were delivered in 1989, and MiG-29 aircraft are even older, with limited missile defense capabilities. Danov stressed that NATO protection and the presence of American forces compensate for these shortcomings, effectively extending protection to Bulgarian territory. Potential targets on Bulgarian soil, such as facilities used by foreign nationals or military personnel, were also discussed. Tagarev clarified that Iran’s main likely targets remain military installations, command centers, and diplomatic missions, and other potential targets are currently considered unlikely.

The experts also addressed the planned deployment of American aircraft in Bulgaria. Danov explained that this was a pre-authorized arrangement, in place from February 17 to the end of May, rather than a new emergency measure. Tagarev raised concerns about transparency, noting that the Defense Minister should have immediately informed both the National Assembly and the President. Some operational details may remain confidential, Danov added, but he called for clearer explanations to prevent speculation.

The conversation touched on Europe’s nuclear defense options. Tagarev recalled that France is one of the four nations with a strategic nuclear triad, along with the US, Russia, and China, and that discussions about a European nuclear umbrella could gain relevance if the US withdrew its protection.

Willis Tsurov, chairman of the Union of Reserve Officers “Atlantic,” characterized the missile fired toward Turkey as a provocation by Iran and a test for NATO. He stressed that Bulgaria should hold not only a Security Council meeting under the Council of Ministers but also a broader advisory meeting under the President, involving the widest range of political representatives. Tsurov criticized Bulgaria’s outdated air defense, noting missed opportunities to replace old missiles with Patriot systems and limited capabilities against low-flying targets. He also highlighted the limitations of Bulgaria’s radar infrastructure, which relies on older Soviet equipment, and emphasized the importance of protecting strategic sites such as military bases, airfields, naval facilities, the Kozloduy NPP, and major cities, combining cybersecurity, air defense, radars, and anti-drone systems under unified management.

The discussion extended to potential refugee flows, which Tsurov suggested might occur later and persist longer depending on the war’s duration. He underscored the need for Bulgaria to coordinate with Turkey and prepare proactively. Tsurov also viewed the decision to allow allied aircraft to transit and remain in Bulgaria as low risk, noting that NATO membership brings both obligations and protections.

Military expert Ivaylo Ivanov noted two immediate concerns: rising energy prices and the possible activation of terrorist cells. In the long term, he warned of broader threats, including migration waves, and stressed that brute force is likely to dominate international relations in the coming decade, making investment in NATO and EU defense capabilities essential.

International analyst Vladimir Vladimirov assessed that, for now, Bulgarian citizens face no serious immediate threats. He recommended focusing on potential economic impacts if the Middle East conflict deepens. Vladimirov also observed a broader erosion of international institutions and legal norms, arguing that diplomacy is being replaced by missile strikes. He concluded that Iran faces severe internal difficulties, the US shows limited support for its operations, and Israel currently benefits most, pursuing its national security objectives.