Bulgaria: 98% of High Electricity Bill Complaints Come from Households Using Electric Heating

Business » ENERGY | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 98% of High Electricity Bill Complaints Come from Households Using Electric Heating

In Bulgaria, the overwhelming majority of complaints about high electricity bills are coming from households that rely on electricity for heating, particularly through air conditioners, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reported. Plamen Mladenovski, chairman of the regulator, addressed a parliamentary hearing requested by the “Revival” group, explaining that almost 98% of the grievances are from such consumers.

Mladenovski noted that the volume of complaints is unusually high compared to typical annual levels. On average, EWRC receives around 200 complaints daily, and currently more than 4,600 cases are under review, with 2,548 already analyzed. The inspections are ongoing, as full evaluation of all complaints takes time.

The regulator has conducted checks in five main areas. Firstly, they examined whether electricity prices were applied correctly. Since tariffs have not changed since July 1, 2025, no violations were found. The reporting period for bills was also checked, confirming adherence to the 31-day maximum, and no issues were found regarding currency conversions.

Analysis of electricity purchased on the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange revealed a nearly 40% increase in monthly purchases toward the end of the year, driven by colder winter temperatures. November was relatively mild, while December saw a sharp drop in temperatures, leading to higher household consumption. Deputy Minister of Energy Krasimir Nenov confirmed that the primary driver of higher bills this heating season is the increased individual usage due to colder weather in January compared to last year. He also noted that older, less energy-efficient buildings contribute to higher consumption.

The Ministry of Energy conducted additional inspections of roughly 1,000 randomly selected electricity meters. While a few technical issues affecting measurement safety were identified, these were not responsible for the reported high bills. Where problems were found, corrections have been made, and affected customers’ bills will be adjusted.

Mladenovski clarified that low voltage in the electricity network does not inflate meter readings. Appliances may run longer at lower voltage, but total electricity consumption remains accurately measured, as meters calculate power usage over time.

During the parliamentary hearing, Mladenovski reported that EWRC conducted 129 on-site inspections following consumer complaints. Only a small number of violations were detected. Fifty meters were dismantled for laboratory testing at EWRC’s expense, including software analysis, with results pending. If violations are confirmed, electricity distributors will be required to adjust the affected customers’ bills, though no blanket refunds will be issued.

For greater transparency, EWRC plans to require electricity companies to provide consumers with their consumption data over the past 13 months. Additionally, there are initiatives to gradually roll out smart meters, enabling remote readings and near real-time tracking of electricity usage.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bills, heating, Bulgaria, electricity

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Economy Produces 5,216 Euros Per Capita in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted data indicate a growth of 0.8% relat

Business » Finance | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel

In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 15:00

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria: Iran Remains a Persistent Threat

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, described Iran as a persistent threat, warning that the country has openly declared intentions to destroy Israel, either through nuclear weapons or by employing proxy groups such as Hezbollah

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 14:00

President Yotova: Bulgaria Faces No Immediate Threat from Middle East Conflict, Evacuations Proceed Smoothly

President Iliana Yotova has stated that Bulgaria currently faces no immediate threat from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. At this stage, she emphasized, there is no need to convene the National Security Advisory Council, noting that all risks are

Politics | March 6, 2026, Friday // 11:50

Winter Season in Bulgaria's Bansko Impacted by Cancellations from Israeli Tourists

The ongoing escalation in the Middle East has prompted a significant wave of cancellations among Israeli tourists planning to visit Bulgarian ski resorts, particularly in Bansko

Business » Tourism | March 6, 2026, Friday // 11:00

Interim PM: The Bulgarian Government Analyzes Relocation of U.S. Planes from Sofia Airport

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov confirmed in parliament that he has asked the Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, to study the possibility of relocating U.S. military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s civilian airport, ensuring they have t

Politics | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Faces Rising Fuel Prices as Middle East Conflict Pushes Costs Higher

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have already begun to climb in some areas, with gas station owners linking the increase to the escalating conflict in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:03

Bulgaria's Energy Minister: Fuel Price Hike Minimal, Gas and Electricity Supplies Stable Until April

Acting Energy Minister Traycho Traykov commented on Nova TV that the recent rise in fuel prices in Bulgaria is modest, with gasoline and diesel increasing by just three cents, reflecting crude oil quotations

Business » Energy | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 12:33

Bulgaria Secures LNG at Pre-Crisis Prices Amid Middle East Turmoil

Energy Minister Traycho Traykov briefed Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov that Bulgaria has received liquefied natural gas under contracts concluded before the recent escalation in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:10

Bulgaria Launches Gas Station Checks Amid Middle East Conflict Fears

The Consumer Protection Commission in Bulgaria has launched checks at fuel stations across the country to determine whether retail prices have risen and, if so, whether such increases are justified

Business » Energy | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:43

March Natural Gas Rates in Bulgaria See Minimal Rise Amid Lower Demand

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has set the price of natural gas for March 2026 at 32.60 euros per megawatt-hour, excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT charges

Business » Energy | February 27, 2026, Friday // 15:18

Bulgaria Emerges as Key Energy Hub as US Eyes LNG Transit via Vertical Gas Corridor

By the end of 2026, Bulgaria will significantly increase its role as a regional energy hub, as the country’s gas transmission capacity from Greece is set to rise by 50%, while the interconnection with Romania will see its capacity doubled

Business » Energy | February 27, 2026, Friday // 09:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria