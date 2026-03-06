Bulgaria: 98% of High Electricity Bill Complaints Come from Households Using Electric Heating

In Bulgaria, the overwhelming majority of complaints about high electricity bills are coming from households that rely on electricity for heating, particularly through air conditioners, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reported. Plamen Mladenovski, chairman of the regulator, addressed a parliamentary hearing requested by the “Revival” group, explaining that almost 98% of the grievances are from such consumers.

Mladenovski noted that the volume of complaints is unusually high compared to typical annual levels. On average, EWRC receives around 200 complaints daily, and currently more than 4,600 cases are under review, with 2,548 already analyzed. The inspections are ongoing, as full evaluation of all complaints takes time.

The regulator has conducted checks in five main areas. Firstly, they examined whether electricity prices were applied correctly. Since tariffs have not changed since July 1, 2025, no violations were found. The reporting period for bills was also checked, confirming adherence to the 31-day maximum, and no issues were found regarding currency conversions.

Analysis of electricity purchased on the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange revealed a nearly 40% increase in monthly purchases toward the end of the year, driven by colder winter temperatures. November was relatively mild, while December saw a sharp drop in temperatures, leading to higher household consumption. Deputy Minister of Energy Krasimir Nenov confirmed that the primary driver of higher bills this heating season is the increased individual usage due to colder weather in January compared to last year. He also noted that older, less energy-efficient buildings contribute to higher consumption.

The Ministry of Energy conducted additional inspections of roughly 1,000 randomly selected electricity meters. While a few technical issues affecting measurement safety were identified, these were not responsible for the reported high bills. Where problems were found, corrections have been made, and affected customers’ bills will be adjusted.

Mladenovski clarified that low voltage in the electricity network does not inflate meter readings. Appliances may run longer at lower voltage, but total electricity consumption remains accurately measured, as meters calculate power usage over time.

During the parliamentary hearing, Mladenovski reported that EWRC conducted 129 on-site inspections following consumer complaints. Only a small number of violations were detected. Fifty meters were dismantled for laboratory testing at EWRC’s expense, including software analysis, with results pending. If violations are confirmed, electricity distributors will be required to adjust the affected customers’ bills, though no blanket refunds will be issued.

For greater transparency, EWRC plans to require electricity companies to provide consumers with their consumption data over the past 13 months. Additionally, there are initiatives to gradually roll out smart meters, enabling remote readings and near real-time tracking of electricity usage.