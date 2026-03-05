Regional War Widens: Iran Strikes Azerbaijani Airport Just Kilometers from Its Border

On Thursday, March 5, Iran launched a drone strike on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave, hitting Nakhchivan International Airport and injuring civilians, marking a dangerous expansion of the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, two drones crossed from Iranian territory, with one detonating on the airport terminal and the other near a nearby school. Two civilians sustained injuries, and emergency services were dispatched to assess the damage to the airport and surrounding infrastructure.

???????????? A DRONE HAS STRUCK NAKHCHIVAN'S AIRPORT IN AZERBAIJAN pic.twitter.com/dXYlCEbh4Z — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) March 5, 2026

Nakhchivan, separated from the main part of Azerbaijan by Armenia, lies along the borders with Iran and Turkey, roughly 10 kilometers from Iran, making it particularly exposed to short-range drone and missile attacks. Baku condemned the assault, describing it as a violation of Azerbaijani sovereignty and international law, and warned that the country reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures. The Iranian ambassador in Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilu, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where officials issued a formal protest and demanded explanations from Tehran, emphasizing the need for measures to prevent future incidents.

Videos circulated online showing fires and explosions near the airport shortly after the attack, though the full extent of structural damage has not yet been confirmed. Authorities have not clarified whether airport operations have been disrupted. Thursday’s strike reflects the growing reach of the conflict triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, as Iranian missiles and drones have increasingly targeted sites beyond the Middle East.

The attack on Nakhchivan also underscores the tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran, as Baku maintains close defense and intelligence ties with Israel - a point Tehran has repeatedly criticized, accusing Azerbaijan of allowing Israeli intelligence activities near Iran’s northern border, allegations the Azerbaijani government denies. Analysts warn that this strike raises the risk of the conflict spreading into the South Caucasus, opening a new front in a strategically sensitive region bordering Iran, Turkey, and Russia, with potential implications for regional stability.