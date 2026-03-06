Bulgaria's Energy Minister: Fuel Price Hike Minimal, Gas and Electricity Supplies Stable Until April

Acting Energy Minister Traycho Traykov commented on Nova TV that the recent rise in fuel prices in Bulgaria is modest, with gasoline and diesel increasing by just three cents, reflecting crude oil quotations. He described this as a normal adjustment, noting that unless there is a military escalation, international oil prices are unlikely to rise and may even fall sharply.

Traykov also shared that he had spoken with Rumen Spetsov, commercial manager at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, who confirmed that agreed quantities of fuel are secured until the end of April at prices fixed for the delivery period. “The increase in prices is therefore minor,” Traykov said. He stressed that petroleum products in Bulgaria are sourced from multiple suppliers, with price regulation primarily managed by the CPC.

Regarding natural gas, the minister explained that Bulgaria receives supplies through two routes. One is from Azerbaijan, which guarantees stable deliveries largely unaffected by sudden price shocks. The other is liquefied natural gas imported via Alexandroupolis, where a ship carrying gas at pre-crisis prices was recently unloaded. Traykov expects that when Bulgargaz submits its application for a new gas price to the Energy Regulatory Commission in the coming weeks, the adjustment will likely be minimal.

On electricity prices, Traykov said no major increase is anticipated due to existing regulatory mechanisms and the overall stability of the electricity market. He elaborated on inspections conducted by the Energy Regulatory Commission of electricity metering devices, noting that companies received between 5,000 and 7,000 signals each, with half verified. Only a few signals were found justified, mainly due to malfunctioning clocks that track daytime and nighttime consumption. He attributed higher electricity bills primarily to lower temperatures and increased usage.

Regarding the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, Traykov reported that the Sixth Unit is nearing reactivation. He warned that if the repairs fail, responsible personnel will be expected to resign. He highlighted issues with the original components, explaining that sanctions-related delivery complications had necessitated replacements that were not original parts. The outage of the Sixth Unit in December led to estimated losses of nine million euros. Traykov indicated that further information on the component failures and replacement process is expected soon.