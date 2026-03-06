Borissov: Ukraine War Poses Greater Threat to Bulgaria Than Middle East Crisis

Before the Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers, GERB leader Boyko Borissov stressed the gravity of the current international situation, emphasizing that the war in Ukraine represents a far greater threat to Bulgaria than the unfolding conflict in the Middle East. Borissov announced that he would send Speaker of the National Assembly Raya Nazaryan and former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to the council and urged participants to focus on substantive discussions rather than partisan disputes. He highlighted the need for statesmanship and pointed to March 3 celebrations in Stara Zagora as an example of prioritizing national interests over political rivalry.

Borissov also warned that while the Middle East conflict poses mostly economic consequences, decisions made now in parliament will have serious implications. He called for unity among EU members and the Euro-Atlantic community and reminded the caretaker government of Bulgaria’s commitments to the United States and to the principles of the “Peace Council” signed in Davos.

Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov underscored the importance of maintaining a Euro-Atlantic majority in parliament, noting that the presence of American aircraft in Sofia does not compromise Bulgaria’s security or make the country a direct participant in the conflict. Zapryanov emphasized that strong parliamentary support is essential for Bulgaria to remain a robust NATO member capable of defending itself.

The Security Council convenes to discuss a new report on the security environment and potential risks for Bulgaria, following recent events including the Iranian missile launch toward southern Turkey. The meeting includes representatives from parliamentary parties. Ivaylo Mirchev (WCC-DB) highlighted the need to prepare for a potential migrant wave and ensure energy security, stressing the importance of coordinated European policy. Natalia Kiselova (BSP) focused on disruptions to supply chains affecting everyday life. Toshko Yordanov (TISP) criticized the deployment of US planes at Sofia airport, describing it as transforming a civilian airport into a military target and questioning official explanations. Kiril Veselinski (MECH) called for a clear position prioritizing the safety of Bulgarian citizens above geopolitical considerations, while Ivelin Mihaylov (“Greatness”) stressed the need to review past decisions to prevent similar situations in the future.