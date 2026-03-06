Former Minister: NATO Systems Protect Bulgaria, But Iran Missiles Pose Real Danger

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that Iran possesses a wide range of missiles, some of which are capable of reaching Bulgarian territory, highlighting a potential security risk. Speaking to Nova TV, Tagarev emphasized that more information is needed to fully assess the threat.

Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov noted yesterday that the ongoing Iranian missile launches toward Cyprus and Turkey have prompted a reassessment of Bulgaria’s defense posture, suggesting that prior evaluations of “no immediate threat” may no longer hold.

Tagarev clarified that, should missiles approach Bulgaria, the country would benefit from Turkey’s air defense systems. He added that Iran’s strikes so far have targeted locations with U.S. and Israeli assets, including military facilities, command centers, and diplomatic missions, making the likelihood of other targets being hit extremely low at present.

On the matter of American aircraft being authorized to operate from Bulgarian soil, Tagarev noted that such decisions fall within the Defense Minister’s authority but stressed the importance of promptly informing the parliament and all relevant authorities.

Captain I Rank Vasil Danov, a board member of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, highlighted that Bulgaria is integrated into NATO’s missile defense network. He explained that the system operates automatically under coordinated command, with overlapping coverage provided by two major air defense divisions in Bulgaria and the Aegis Ashore system based in Deveselu, Romania, which represents the largest missile defense installation in the region.

Tagarev also pointed out that NATO allies have reinforced regional defenses with additional naval deployments in the eastern Mediterranean, further strengthening Bulgaria’s protective umbrella against potential missile threats.