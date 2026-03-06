Iran Denies Firing Missile at Turkey After NATO Intercepts Threat Over Mediterranean

Iran’s military has officially denied launching a missile toward Turkey, following reports that NATO forces intercepted a ballistic missile over the eastern Mediterranean. Iranian state media emphasized that the country respects Turkey’s sovereignty and rejected claims of any missile targeting Turkish territory.

The incident began on Wednesday afternoon when Turkey’s Defense Ministry reported detecting an Iranian missile heading toward its airspace after passing over Iraq and Syria. A senior U.S. military official and a Western source indicated the missile was aimed at Incirlik Air Base, a NATO facility that hosts U.S. and allied troops. Turkey has previously prohibited the use of its airspace for attacks on Iran.

U.S. forces responded by firing an SM-3 interceptor missile from the U.S.S. Oscar Austin, successfully neutralizing the threat shortly before midnight Eastern Standard Time. Debris from the interception fell in Turkey’s Hatay province near the Syrian border, but no injuries were reported.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed that it would consult with NATO allies to ensure the country’s defense and vowed to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and airspace. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan contacted his Iranian counterpart, urging restraint and warning against any action that could escalate the conflict. The Iranian ambassador to Ankara was also summoned to convey Turkey’s concern and protest.

NATO issued a statement reaffirming its support for Turkey, emphasizing that the alliance remains prepared to defend member states against attacks and maintains a strong deterrence posture across all domains, including air and missile defense. A missile strike on Turkey could have significantly escalated the war and potentially triggered NATO’s mutual defense obligations.

Iran has repeatedly targeted neighboring countries hosting U.S. forces and facilities with missiles and drones in response to the U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Tehran. While Turkey and Iran maintain longstanding diplomatic and trade ties, this incident underscores the risks of regional escalation and highlights Turkey’s role in balancing security concerns with ongoing diplomatic efforts.