Iran Denies Firing Missile at Turkey After NATO Intercepts Threat Over Mediterranean

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 11:08
Bulgaria: Iran Denies Firing Missile at Turkey After NATO Intercepts Threat Over Mediterranean

Iran’s military has officially denied launching a missile toward Turkey, following reports that NATO forces intercepted a ballistic missile over the eastern Mediterranean. Iranian state media emphasized that the country respects Turkey’s sovereignty and rejected claims of any missile targeting Turkish territory.

The incident began on Wednesday afternoon when Turkey’s Defense Ministry reported detecting an Iranian missile heading toward its airspace after passing over Iraq and Syria. A senior U.S. military official and a Western source indicated the missile was aimed at Incirlik Air Base, a NATO facility that hosts U.S. and allied troops. Turkey has previously prohibited the use of its airspace for attacks on Iran.

U.S. forces responded by firing an SM-3 interceptor missile from the U.S.S. Oscar Austin, successfully neutralizing the threat shortly before midnight Eastern Standard Time. Debris from the interception fell in Turkey’s Hatay province near the Syrian border, but no injuries were reported.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed that it would consult with NATO allies to ensure the country’s defense and vowed to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and airspace. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan contacted his Iranian counterpart, urging restraint and warning against any action that could escalate the conflict. The Iranian ambassador to Ankara was also summoned to convey Turkey’s concern and protest.

NATO issued a statement reaffirming its support for Turkey, emphasizing that the alliance remains prepared to defend member states against attacks and maintains a strong deterrence posture across all domains, including air and missile defense. A missile strike on Turkey could have significantly escalated the war and potentially triggered NATO’s mutual defense obligations.

Iran has repeatedly targeted neighboring countries hosting U.S. forces and facilities with missiles and drones in response to the U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Tehran. While Turkey and Iran maintain longstanding diplomatic and trade ties, this incident underscores the risks of regional escalation and highlights Turkey’s role in balancing security concerns with ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, turkey, missile

Related Articles:

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria: Iran Remains a Persistent Threat

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, described Iran as a persistent threat, warning that the country has openly declared intentions to destroy Israel, either through nuclear weapons or by employing proxy groups such as Hezbollah

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 14:00

NATO Boosts Missile Defenses After Iranian Attack Targeting Turkey

NATO has stepped up the readiness of its missile defense systems following an Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting Turkey, a spokesperson for the Alliance’s military headquarters in Mons, Belgium, Martin L. O'Donnell, confirmed to DPA.

World | March 6, 2026, Friday // 13:00

Day 7: US-Israel's War Against Iran Expands to 14 Countries as Attacks and Evacuations Continue

The war involving the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its seventh day, with fighting and political tensions continuing to expand across the Middle East and beyond.

World | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:01

Ukraine Offers Drone Interceptors to Gulf States as Cheaper Shield Against Iranian Shaheds

The Pentagon and several Gulf nations are exploring the acquisition of Ukrainian-made drone interceptors to counter Iranian Shahed drones, according to sources from Ukraine’s defense industry.

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:47

Bulgaria's Interim Government Downplays Risk from Iran After Missile Incident, Opposition Demands Further Action

Today, Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stated after a Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers that Bulgaria is not facing a direct military threat and is not participating in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Politics | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:16

Iran’s Missiles and Bulgaria: How Safe Is the Country Under NATO Shield?

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and Captain 1st Rank Vasil Danov, a member of the Board of the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, discussed on Nova TV the potential threats to the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the implications for n

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Erdogan Vows Swift Response After NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Over Turkey

Yesterday, a ballistic missile fired from Iran over Iraqi and Syrian airspace was intercepted by NATO air defense systems before entering Turkish territory

World » Southeast Europe | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:45

Turkey Clarifies Missile from Iran Was Not Targeting Its Territory

Turkish officials have clarified that the missile fired from Iran, which was intercepted by NATO air defense systems in the eastern Mediterranean, was not aimed at Turkey

World » Southeast Europe | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 16:01

Turkey Just Shot Down an Iranian Missile - How Close Are We to a NATO War?

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense reported on Wednesday that NATO air and missile defense systems deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean successfully intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile that was detected heading toward Turkish airspace

World » Southeast Europe | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 13:47

Middle East War Sparks Balkan Security Measures: Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey Prepare for Evacuations

The recent escalation in the Middle East has prompted heightened alert across the Balkans, with governments convening emergency security meetings, reinforcing protection at sensitive sites, issuing travel warnings, and activating evacuation procedures

World » Southeast Europe | March 2, 2026, Monday // 11:01

Greece to Exhume 150 COVID-19 Graves After Bodies Remain Undecomposed Five Years Later

The municipal authorities in Kavala, northern Greece, are set to exhume roughly 150 graves of individuals who died from COVID-19 after it was discovered that the bodies had not decomposed even five years after burial.

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 16:32

EU Pushes to End Roaming Fees for Western Balkans, Bringing Region Closer to “Roam Like at Home”

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to begin formal talks with the six Western Balkan countries to bring them into the EU’s “Roam Like at Home” system

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 14:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria