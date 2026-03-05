Bulgaria Rallies Behind Injured Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova: State Promises Full Support

Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev confirmed that the Bulgarian state will provide assistance to Malena Zamfirova and her family following the snowboarder’s severe injuries sustained on March 3 at Špindlerův Mlýn in the Czech Republic. The accident occurred when she was struck by a skier reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

“This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I have spoken with her father, who is also her coach. These are not typical sports injuries - the child’s condition is very serious. He is seeking competent legal representation to pursue their rights, and the state will assist,” Iliev told BNT, describing the fractures as grave and severe.

In his role as acting minister, Iliev emphasized his commitment to quickly familiarize himself with the needs of the federations and provide meaningful support. “These are long-term policies and decisions. We aim to swiftly address the accumulated issues within the sports sector. Our Olympic team is the strongest in 24 years. Good management leads to good results, but the ministry cannot and should not interfere with the autonomy of federations or appoint individuals unable to perform their duties,” he said, reflecting on his experience as a former racing driver.

Iliev also addressed challenges facing wrestling, weightlifting, and chess federations. He noted tensions within these organizations and highlighted interventions, such as resolving issues that threatened Karlos Nasar’s participation in the European Championship. He stressed that unification is essential to safeguard athletes’ rights, particularly in chess, where internal disputes have placed competitors at risk.

The minister revealed that he frequently consults with Dimitar Berbatov, the former national football player and advisor to Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, on youth and sports matters. “We communicate almost daily, sharing assessments on various cases, and aim to contribute effectively,” Iliev said.

Looking ahead, Iliev expressed optimism about the upcoming stages of the Giro d’Italia to be held in Bulgaria, describing them as a major event. “We reviewed a technical report from the organizer and found that most preparations are complete. This will be a spectacular event for Bulgaria, attracting between 500 and 800 million viewers,” he said, confident the race will be executed at the highest level.