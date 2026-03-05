Bulgaria Rallies Behind Injured Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova: State Promises Full Support

Sports | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 10:46
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Rallies Behind Injured Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova: State Promises Full Support

Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev confirmed that the Bulgarian state will provide assistance to Malena Zamfirova and her family following the snowboarder’s severe injuries sustained on March 3 at Špindlerův Mlýn in the Czech Republic. The accident occurred when she was struck by a skier reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I have spoken with her father, who is also her coach. These are not typical sports injuries - the child’s condition is very serious. He is seeking competent legal representation to pursue their rights, and the state will assist,” Iliev told BNT, describing the fractures as grave and severe.

In his role as acting minister, Iliev emphasized his commitment to quickly familiarize himself with the needs of the federations and provide meaningful support. “These are long-term policies and decisions. We aim to swiftly address the accumulated issues within the sports sector. Our Olympic team is the strongest in 24 years. Good management leads to good results, but the ministry cannot and should not interfere with the autonomy of federations or appoint individuals unable to perform their duties,” he said, reflecting on his experience as a former racing driver.

Iliev also addressed challenges facing wrestling, weightlifting, and chess federations. He noted tensions within these organizations and highlighted interventions, such as resolving issues that threatened Karlos Nasar’s participation in the European Championship. He stressed that unification is essential to safeguard athletes’ rights, particularly in chess, where internal disputes have placed competitors at risk.

The minister revealed that he frequently consults with Dimitar Berbatov, the former national football player and advisor to Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, on youth and sports matters. “We communicate almost daily, sharing assessments on various cases, and aim to contribute effectively,” Iliev said.

Looking ahead, Iliev expressed optimism about the upcoming stages of the Giro d’Italia to be held in Bulgaria, describing them as a major event. “We reviewed a technical report from the organizer and found that most preparations are complete. This will be a spectacular event for Bulgaria, attracting between 500 and 800 million viewers,” he said, confident the race will be executed at the highest level.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: zamfirova, Bulgaria, state

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Economy Produces 5,216 Euros Per Capita in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted data indicate a growth of 0.8% relat

Business » Finance | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel

In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 15:00

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria: Iran Remains a Persistent Threat

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, described Iran as a persistent threat, warning that the country has openly declared intentions to destroy Israel, either through nuclear weapons or by employing proxy groups such as Hezbollah

Politics » Diplomacy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 14:00

President Yotova: Bulgaria Faces No Immediate Threat from Middle East Conflict, Evacuations Proceed Smoothly

President Iliana Yotova has stated that Bulgaria currently faces no immediate threat from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. At this stage, she emphasized, there is no need to convene the National Security Advisory Council, noting that all risks are

Politics | March 6, 2026, Friday // 11:50

Winter Season in Bulgaria's Bansko Impacted by Cancellations from Israeli Tourists

The ongoing escalation in the Middle East has prompted a significant wave of cancellations among Israeli tourists planning to visit Bulgarian ski resorts, particularly in Bansko

Business » Tourism | March 6, 2026, Friday // 11:00

Interim PM: The Bulgarian Government Analyzes Relocation of U.S. Planes from Sofia Airport

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov confirmed in parliament that he has asked the Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, to study the possibility of relocating U.S. military aircraft currently stationed at Sofia’s civilian airport, ensuring they have t

Politics | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Drunk Tourist Seriously Injures Bulgarian Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova in Czech Resort

Bulgarian alpine snowboarder Malena Zamfirova has been seriously injured after being struck by a drunk tourist during training in the Czech winter resort of Špindlerův Mlýn, the Bulgarian Ski Federation confirmed.

Sports | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:23

Karlos Nasar Crowned Bulgaria’s Sportsman of the Year for 2025

Bulgarian weightlifting star Karlos Nasar has been voted Sportsman of the Year for 2025, topping the 68th edition of the annual journalists’ poll with 1,040 points

Sports | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 11:14

Bulgaria Closes Milano-Cortina Olympics with Two Medals and Strong Signs of Progress

Bulgaria’s participation in the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina concluded with the women’s 12.5 km mass start in biathlon, featuring Lora Hristova and Milena Todorova.

Sports | February 23, 2026, Monday // 11:09

Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Secure 2-1 Home Win Over Ferencváros in Europa League Play-Off

Ludogorets Razgrad secured a 2-1 home victory over Ferencvárosi TC in their Europa League play-off encounter, registering their first success in four meetings between the two sides this season.

Sports | February 20, 2026, Friday // 10:42

Bulgarian Breaking Federation Announces 2026 Sports Calendar

The Bulgarian Breaking Federation (BBF) has unveiled its official calendar of events for 2026, highlighting four major competitions across the country.

Sports | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:20

Vladimir Zografski Achieves Record Result for Bulgaria in Winter Olympic Ski Jumping

Bulgaria recorded its best-ever result in Olympic ski jumping after Vladimir Zografski placed tenth on the large hill at the Winter Olympic Games.

Sports | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria