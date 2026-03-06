Bansko Faces Tourism Collapse as Middle East War Triggers Mass Cancellations

March 5, 2026, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bansko Faces Tourism Collapse as Middle East War Triggers Mass Cancellations

In Bansko, the winter tourism season is facing a severe crisis as the war in the Middle East triggers widespread cancellations. Reservations from Israel and other affected countries have been entirely scrapped, leaving hotels nearly empty. The local tourism sector warns that the season is on the brink of collapse and is calling on the state to step in with support for staff, at least for the next two months, to safeguard employment, according to Bulgarian National Radio.

The Union of Tourism Businesses reported that thousands of overnight stays were canceled just in the past week alone. March, normally a peak month for Israeli visitors, has seen a sharp decline in bookings. Malin Bystrin explained that these tourists typically stay for five to seven days, depending on flight availability, and have been highly valued by the local industry. “We refunded all canceled bookings and continue to do so, aiming to be fair and transparent with our guests,” Bystrin noted.

Beyond the impact of canceled reservations, hoteliers are struggling with rapidly rising operating costs. Electricity prices have surged by over 50 percent, while food, fuel, and water expenses have also increased significantly.

The tourism community is urging the government to implement rules for handling force majeure situations and to provide financial assistance to employees for at least two months. “If we don’t support our staff, the easiest outcome is that we close our doors tomorrow and these people end up unemployed, relying on the state,” a local businessman said. “Providing even a month or two of salary support would show that the state cares for both the workforce and the sector, offering a sense of security during this crisis.

