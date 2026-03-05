Day Six of War: Iran Strikes Back as US-Israel Offensive Expands Across the Region

As the conflict in the Middle East enters its sixth day, hostilities are intensifying across multiple fronts. A US submarine has sunk an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, NATO forces intercepted an Iranian missile bound for Turkey, and the US-Israeli air campaign continues deep within Iran.

Iranian Military Losses and Missile Interception

In international waters off southern Sri Lanka, a US submarine torpedoed the Iranian frigate Iris Dena, resulting in the deaths of 87 sailors and leaving 32 survivors. The strike represents a broadening of the war zone beyond the Gulf. Meanwhile, NATO air defense systems successfully intercepted an Iranian missile traveling toward Turkish territory, marking the first such interception against a NATO member during the conflict.

Casualties and Targeting in Iran and Lebanon

Iranian state media reports over 1,045 civilians killed and more than 6,000 injured in five days of US-Israeli strikes, while US-based human rights groups estimate over 1,100 Iranian civilian deaths. Israel has continued targeting military infrastructure in Tehran and Hezbollah positions in Beirut, with at least 77 fatalities reported in Lebanon, including three paramedics. Some Iranian children may have died in strikes on schools, though US officials have not confirmed specifics. Many residents in southern Lebanon and Tehran have been displaced, sheltering in makeshift locations or fleeing to the countryside.

Political Developments in Iran

Following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s clerics are reportedly considering Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, as a successor. Israel has indicated that any new Iranian leader would become a target for elimination. Civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, marketplaces, and cultural sites such as the Golestan Palace, has reportedly been struck by the US-Israeli offensive.

Kurdish Activity and Cross-Border Tensions

US officials indicate that Kurdish-Iranian groups may be mounting a ground offensive in northwest Iran. Iraqi Kurdish forces are reportedly on standby for potential cross-border operations, with some US involvement in coordinating these activities. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed by the IRGC, severely limiting maritime movement.

Gulf and Regional Reactions

Iran has continued missile and drone attacks on Israel and neighboring Gulf states, although US officials note a slowdown in these assaults. Saudi Arabia condemned Iranian strikes on its US embassy, while Qatar has evacuated residents near its US Embassy as a precaution. Diplomatic engagement is ongoing, with Qatar’s foreign minister urging Iran to halt its regional provocations. In Bahrain and the UAE, Iran reportedly targeted Amazon facilities with drones. An explosion near a tanker off Kuwait has caused an oil spill, though all crew members are safe.

US and Israeli Operations

Israel launched its 11th wave of airstrikes across Tehran overnight, focusing on military sites. US and Western officials assert that much of Iran’s military infrastructure has been neutralized, granting air superiority for subsequent strikes. The White House emphasizes objectives including the destruction of Iran’s ballistic missile program, naval capabilities, and terrorist networks, while denying regime change as a goal. US officials warn that the operation is in its early stages, with the possibility of deeper strikes into Iranian territory.

US Domestic Response

On Wednesday, the US Senate voted 53-47 to block a bipartisan resolution requiring Congressional authorization for continued hostilities against Iran, largely along party lines. Public opinion appears skeptical of the conflict, with only about a quarter of Americans supporting US-Israeli strikes, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. The White House has defended the strikes, stressing the aim to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and dismantling its military threat.

Israel and Regional Operations

Israel continues airstrikes against Iranian military infrastructure and Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. Safety restrictions within Israel have been slightly relaxed due to military control of the skies. US and Israeli officials report that joint operations have significantly weakened Iran’s capabilities, enabling further strategic operations.

Evacuations and Travel Disruptions

The US has begun evacuating non-emergency staff and American citizens from the Middle East, with more than 17,500 returned since February 28. Israel reopened its primary international airport for incoming flights, while departures from major hubs like Dubai and Jeddah remain limited. Qatar and other Gulf nations have coordinated precautionary measures to safeguard civilians amid ongoing hostilities.

Global Diplomacy and Reactions

China has called for an immediate halt to US and Israeli military operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consulted with Gulf states on sending Ukrainian specialists to counter Iranian drone and missile attacks. Iran praised Spain for refusing US access to military bases, while President Trump threatened economic consequences in response.

Casualties Beyond Iran and Lebanon

In addition to Iran and Lebanon, Iranian strikes in Israel, Gulf states, and US-Israeli operations in Iraq have reportedly killed more than two dozen people. The escalation underscores the widening impact of the conflict across the Middle East.