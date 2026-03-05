Senate Sides with Trump: Iran Strikes Move Ahead Despite Congressional Pushback

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday blocked a bipartisan measure that would have restricted President Donald Trump’s ability to conduct military operations against Iran without congressional approval, signaling broad Republican support for his ongoing campaign. The procedural vote failed 53 to 47, largely along party lines, with a single Republican siding with the resolution and one Democrat opposing it.

The measure, described by its sponsors as an effort to reassert Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war, sought to require Trump to obtain formal approval before continuing hostilities. Opponents argued that the president acted lawfully under his powers as commander in chief to protect the nation and accused supporters of endangering U.S. forces by limiting his operational flexibility. Republican Senator Jim Risch of Idaho emphasized that the campaign against Iran would not become a “forever war” and predicted it would conclude quickly.

The vote was largely anticipated, given the Republican control of both chambers, which has consistently blocked prior efforts to limit Trump’s war powers. Supporters of the resolution vowed to continue pushing for congressional oversight, with some Republicans indicating they may seek public testimony from administration officials on strategy if the campaign extends over weeks, as Trump has forecast.

Concerns over U.S. involvement in the Middle East have grown amid American and Israeli strikes on Iran. Critics have compared the current operations to previous prolonged conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, while supporters stressed that the military campaign targets Iran’s strategic capabilities, including its navy, ballistic missiles, and support for regional militant groups. Senators such as Rand Paul were the lone Republican in favor of the War Powers measure, while others, including Lindsey Graham and Markwayne Mullin, praised Trump’s actions as essential to neutralizing long-standing threats.

Democrats, led by Senators Tim Kaine, Chris Murphy, and Chris Van Hollen, argued that Congress must assert its authority and hold the president accountable for a conflict that has already resulted in U.S. casualties. Kaine described the situation as a war that required proper legislative approval, criticizing the administration for escalating hostilities without authorization. Murphy emphasized that legislation should not proceed until an official authorization for military force is presented.

House leaders echoed similar positions. Speaker Mike Johnson warned that a resolution limiting the president could endanger troops by constraining military options. Meanwhile, members of Congress, including Rep. Chip Roy, suggested that support for Trump’s actions might hinge on the duration of the conflict and any potential deployment of ground forces.

Several Republicans stressed that the current campaign does not involve a formal ground invasion, though some, including Senators Roger Wicker and John Hoeven, left open the possibility that such actions could be considered in the future. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signaled that U.S. and Israeli forces could soon assert control over Iranian airspace, and the administration indicated readiness to sustain operations as needed.

As Congress continues to debate its role, lawmakers are also anticipating potential funding requests from the Pentagon. Discussions on supplemental military appropriations may provide another avenue for congressional oversight, with Democrats insisting on hearings to clarify objectives, timelines, and the protection of U.S. personnel. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic officials stressed the importance of transparency regarding the administration’s plans and the duration of the conflict.

The vote underscores the deep partisan divide in Washington over the Iran campaign. Republicans largely view Trump’s actions as justified and necessary to neutralize Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities, while Democrats continue to press for congressional checks to prevent an open-ended military engagement. As the House prepares to vote on a similar resolution, the debate over the limits of presidential war powers and congressional authority remains a defining issue in the escalating conflict.