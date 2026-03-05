Bulgaria: Five Parties Poised for Parliament as Radev’s Project Surges, Survey Shows

March 5, 2026, Thursday
Alpha Research has released a new survey projecting that five parties are likely to enter Bulgaria’s National Assembly following the April 19 early elections. The study was carried out between February 23 and March 2, 2026, using the company’s own resources. A representative sample of 1,000 adults from across the country was selected through a stratified two-stage process with quotas reflecting key socio-demographic characteristics. Data were gathered via direct interviews at respondents’ homes using tablets.

The survey indicates a slight decline in voter enthusiasm compared to the surge observed immediately after the December protests and Rumen Radev’s announcement of his new political project. By late February, roughly three million voters expressed firm intention to cast their ballots.

Radev’s new party (Progressive Bulgaria) currently leads the field with 32.6% support among decided voters, followed by GERB at 19.7%. "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has fallen to 12.6%, remaining in third place, while DPS-New Beginning is at 9.6% and "Revival" at 6.4%. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) hover just below the 4% threshold, at 3.6% and 3.5% respectively. These five: Radev’s project, GERB, WCC-DB, DPS-New Beginning, and Revival - are expected to form the 52nd parliament, barring last-minute shifts.

Further reading: Rumen Radev Launches “Progressive Bulgaria” Coalition Ahead of April 19 Elections

The survey also highlights ongoing distrust toward political leaders, with most enjoying support primarily among their party bases. Radev and new BSP leader Krum Zarkov are exceptions, showing slightly broader approval. Radev himself maintains a personal rating of 37.1% approval versus 35.2% disapproval, largely reflecting support from his new party’s electorate, left-leaning voters, and former supporters of BSP, Revival, and other smaller parties. GERB leader Boyko Borissov sees his overall trust drop, though his core supporters remain loyal, while Zarkov faces the dual challenge of retaining BSP voters and attracting broader support. Leaders of WCC-DB, Revival, "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and other parties generally enjoy positive views only from their core followers, with distrust approaching or exceeding 50%.

The snapshot also finds that voter turnout remains a central concern. While civic engagement surged during the December protests and the launch of Radev’s political project, adding roughly 500,000 potential voters, the past two months of smear campaigns, political scandals such as the Petrohan case, and disputes over amendments to the Electoral Code have dampened enthusiasm. Current projections estimate around three million Bulgarians are likely to vote, slightly down from December-January levels.

Radev’s new project draws support from multiple sources, including non-voters in previous elections, former BSP and Revival supporters, and a smaller share from supporters of TISP, MECH, "Greatness", GERB, WCC-DB, and DPS-New Beginning. This diverse composition gives the party broad appeal but also poses challenges for cohesion and long-term sustainability. GERB continues its gradual decline, while WCC-DB’s support has fallen from 17.8% to 12.6%, particularly outside major cities. DPS-New Beginning’s vote share remains steady, with some potential gains on election day. Revival's support of 6.4% reflects losses in its periphery, where Radev’s project has attracted voters. BSP and MECH remain just below the parliamentary threshold, with older left-leaning voters increasingly leaning toward Radev’s project.

Public attitudes toward the presidency show that acting President Iliana Yotova enjoys a positive institutional rating of 49% approval, compared to 25% disapproval. Her support largely comes from Radev-aligned voters and those sympathetic to his emerging electoral base, while GERB, WCC-DB, and smaller right-wing party supporters are more critical.

Regarding the next government, Bulgarians are divided. Forty-two percent favor a single-party cabinet, while 40% prefer a coalition. A broad-based program government receives 6% approval, and 12% are undecided. Supporters of Radev’s project mostly prefer a single-party government, whereas backers of smaller parties lean toward coalitions. Analysts note that the willingness of parties to outline potential coalition partnerships could influence voter decisions.

The official registration process for the April 19 elections has concluded, with 12 coalitions and 15 parties submitting documentation, including parliamentary parties and Radev’s new Progressive Bulgaria project. Candidate lists must be submitted by March 17, and the election campaign officially begins on March 20. Appointment of section election commissions will be finalized by March 24.

