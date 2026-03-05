Spain Denies US Claims of Military Cooperation Against Iran, Stands Firm on Base Restrictions

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has firmly denied claims by the United States that Spain has agreed to assist in the American military operation against Iran. The statement came in response to remarks from White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who earlier said that Madrid had agreed to “cooperate” with the US armed forces.

Albares told Cadena SER radio that Spain’s position remains unchanged. “I categorically deny any change… our stance regarding the use of bases, the conflict in the Middle East, and any airstrikes on Iran has not changed at all,” he said, emphasizing that Spanish territory will not be used for US military aircraft engaged in operations against Iran.

The conflicting statements surfaced just an hour apart, highlighting tension between Washington and Madrid over the level of Spanish involvement in the ongoing conflict. Yesterday, Iran publicly expressed gratitude to Spain for opposing US and Israeli military actions, praising Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for what Tehran called “responsible behavior.”

Shortly after, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that Spain had agreed to cooperate with the US military, although she provided no details regarding what such cooperation would entail. “Spain agrees to cooperate with the US military in their war against Iran,” Leavitt said, despite Spain’s refusal to allow American aircraft to use its bases for operations.

Madrid’s stance represents one of the clearest examples of resistance from a European ally to the ongoing US-led military campaign. While the White House suggests that an agreement for cooperation exists, the exact terms and scope of this arrangement remain undisclosed.

The situation underscores a diplomatic discrepancy: Iran welcomed Spain’s opposition, while the US claims alignment, creating confusion over Spain’s official position. Spanish officials have maintained that, at this stage, their territory is not available for military operations, and any potential cooperation with the US military has not been formally detailed.