Erdogan Vows Swift Response After NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Over Turkey

Yesterday, a ballistic missile fired from Iran over Iraqi and Syrian airspace was intercepted by NATO air defense systems before entering Turkish territory, Turkish officials confirmed. Debris from the intercepted missile fell in the Dörtyol region of southern Turkey near the Syrian border, with no reported casualties.

According to an anonymous Turkish source, the missile was originally aimed at a British military base in Greek Cyprus but veered off course. The incident prompted a sharp response from Ankara, which summoned the Iranian ambassador. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Tehran to avoid any actions that could further escalate the conflict. In an evening address, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Turkeyleaves nothing to chance” regarding its border and airspace security and promised a “resolute and immediate” response to any future hostile acts.

NATO voiced strong support for Turkey. Alliance spokeswoman Allison Hart condemned the missile strike as an “indiscriminate attack” and reaffirmed NATO’s commitment to defend its member states. In parallel, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio personally contacted Fidan, denouncing attacks on Turkish sovereignty as “unacceptable” and pledging full US support.

Turkey’s position remains delicate. Erdogan has previously criticized US-Israeli strikes on Iran as illegal, while Fidan has also described Iran’s retaliatory strikes in the Gulf as “a wrong strategy.” Analysts, including Hamish Kinnear of Verisk Maplecroft, have noted that if Iran were to deliberately target Turkish territory, Ankara would consider a direct response. Meanwhile, Iran’s armed forces issued a statement via state media denying that the missile targeted Turkish soil and affirming respect for Turkey’s sovereignty.

The interception was confirmed shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. Bulgarian time), with Turkey’s Defense Ministry reporting that NATO’s Eastern Mediterranean missile defense system neutralized the threat before it entered national airspace. While the missile did not hit Turkey, NATO condemned the targeting of the country and reaffirmed its solidarity with allies.

In response to the regional escalation, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced an emergency briefing. Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will convene a new Security Council meeting to review the situation. The Bulgarian military is preparing a report reassessing risks to national security following Turkey’s confirmation of NATO’s interception of the Iranian missile. Authorities emphasized that measures will be taken to ensure the protection of Bulgarian citizens and territory in light of the evolving regional threat.

