Defense Minister: Iran Missile Escalation Puts Bulgaria on Heightened Alert

Bulgaria's Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov defined the launch of a ballistic missile from Iran toward Turkey as a serious and dangerous escalation, confirming that the projectile was intercepted and destroyed by NATO missile defense systems.

At an emergency briefing, Zapryanov stated that both the Turkish authorities and NATO headquarters had verified the attack. The missile, fired from Iranian territory and directed at Turkey, a NATO member state, was neutralized by Alliance forces. According to him, the strike was entirely unprovoked and, much like the earlier attack against the Republic of Cyprus, demonstrated that Tehran does not distinguish between countries directly involved in military operations and those that are not. Targeting a NATO member, he stressed, represents a significant escalation.

He recalled that NATO’s Strategic Commander had recently affirmed the Alliance’s readiness to defend its territory against any missile threat. The interception confirmed that these capabilities are operational. The minister added that the readiness of air and missile defense units will remain elevated.

Yesterday, Zapryanov convened a meeting with the senior military leadership to assess risks and evaluate the preparedness of Bulgaria’s armed forces. The discussion involved representatives of the Defense Headquarters, the commanders of the Land Forces and the Air Force, the Joint Forces Command, the heads of Military Intelligence and Military Police, as well as a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the assessment, adjustments were made to the readiness of certain formations responsible for national air defense. A comprehensive report is being prepared for submission to the Prime Minister. Based on the analysis, specific proposals will be presented to the Security Council, aimed at guaranteeing peace, protecting Bulgarian territory and ensuring the security of citizens.

Zapryanov underlined that NATO will not alter its planned activities in response to the incident. Exercises and measures to strengthen the Alliance’s deterrence and defense posture, including the enhanced forward presence on the Eastern flank and heightened vigilance across Allied territory, will proceed as scheduled. He described NATO as the most reliable guarantor of Bulgaria’s security and territorial integrity.

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski also commented on the situation, stating that at this stage there is no direct threat to Bulgaria, although indirect risks exist in light of the broader regional instability. She noted that Iran has been targeting Gulf states, including some where there are no American aircraft stationed. The Ministry of Defense, she said, is currently preparing an analysis of potential risks to national security and will propose measures if required.

Addressing the presence of American aircraft in Bulgaria, Neynski explained that NATO planes have been allowed to land in the country strictly for training purposes. This arrangement followed an official note from the United States Embassy, which was respected by the previous government. She stressed that, given the rapidly evolving geopolitical environment, it is essential that the mandate of these aircraft not be altered and that they continue to operate solely within the framework of training activities.

According to Neynski, Bulgaria has not authorized the use of its territory or airspace for military operations. The current permissions cover training only, and no request has been received to change these conditions. Should such a request be made, the matter would be subject to debate in the National Assembly.