Drunk Tourist Seriously Injures Bulgarian Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova in Czech Resort

Sports | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:23
Bulgaria: Drunk Tourist Seriously Injures Bulgarian Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova in Czech Resort Malena Zamfirova

Bulgarian alpine snowboarder Malena Zamfirova has been seriously injured after being struck by a drunk tourist during training in the Czech winter resort of Špindlerův Mlýn, the Bulgarian Ski Federation confirmed.

The 16-year-old athlete was preparing for a World Cup start when she was hit from behind by a skier who was descending the slope uncontrollably. According to initial information, the man had consumed a significant amount of alcohol. The collision caused multiple fractures and severe trauma, including a heavy blow to the back, with doctors suspecting possible spinal cord involvement.

The incident occurred on March 3 at around 3:00 p.m. in a flat section near the lift’s starting station, an area considered a designated “safe zone.” At the time, Zamfirova was not competing but was on the slope with her team after completing training. The area was crowded, with many children and tourists nearby.

Following the impact, Zamfirova was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in the Czech Republic. There, doctors carried out several emergency surgical procedures to stabilize her condition. She is expected to be transported later to a specialized clinic in Austria, where her treatment will continue. Once her condition allows, plans foresee her eventual return to Bulgaria.

An investigation into the circumstances of the accident has been launched by Czech authorities. Malena’s father and coach, Anatoly Zamfirov, has already given testimony as part of the ongoing inquiry. Officials are working to establish all details surrounding the case, and further updates on the athlete’s medical condition are expected in the coming hours.

In a public statement, the Bulgarian Ski Federation called for support and solidarity, urging people to pray for her swift recovery.

Zamfirova has been one of Bulgaria’s most promising winter sports talents this season. She began the campaign with a third-place finish in a World Cup race in Milly, China. In February, she made her Olympic debut at the Milano-Cortina Games, finishing tenth in the women’s parallel giant slalom in Livigno. Her most recent appearance came on March 1 in Krynica-Zdrój, where she again reached the podium with another third-place result.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: zamfirova, injured, Bulgarian, drunk

Related Articles:

200 Employees Out of a Job: Battery Manufacturer Closure Signals Broader Struggles for Bulgarian Manufacturing

The Pazardzhik-based battery manufacturer "Elhim-Iskra" will halt operations and begin laying off staff, affecting nearly 200 employees

Business | March 6, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Evacuation of Bulgarians from the Middle East Continues as Dozens Remain Stranded in Dubai

The process of bringing Bulgarian citizens home from the Middle East is ongoing, as authorities continue to coordinate evacuations from several countries in the region

Society | March 6, 2026, Friday // 09:16

Bulgaria Rallies Behind Injured Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova: State Promises Full Support

Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev confirmed that the Bulgarian state will provide assistance to Malena Zamfirova and her family following the snowboarder’s severe injuries sustained on March 3 at Špindlerův Mlýn in the Czech Republic

Sports | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 10:46

Bulgarian Posts Stops Deliveries to Israel, Iran, and Gulf States After Airspace Closures

Bulgarian Posts has announced a temporary halt on accepting shipments to several Middle Eastern countries

Society | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:40

Bulgaria Launches Evacuation Flights to Rescue Citizens from the Middle East

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens stranded in the Middle East amid the escalation between Iran, the United States and Israel is set to begin on March 4, according to official information

Society » Incidents | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:16

March 3rd: Celebrating the Day Bulgaria Was Freed

Five centuries is a long time to wait. That is how long Bulgaria spent under Ottoman rule - from the late 14th century until the morning of March 3, 1878, when a peace treaty signed in a small village outside Constantinople gave the Bulgarian state back t

Society » Culture | March 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria Rallies Behind Injured Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova: State Promises Full Support

Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev confirmed that the Bulgarian state will provide assistance to Malena Zamfirova and her family following the snowboarder’s severe injuries sustained on March 3 at Špindlerův Mlýn in the Czech Republic

Sports | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 10:46

Karlos Nasar Crowned Bulgaria’s Sportsman of the Year for 2025

Bulgarian weightlifting star Karlos Nasar has been voted Sportsman of the Year for 2025, topping the 68th edition of the annual journalists’ poll with 1,040 points

Sports | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 11:14

Bulgaria Closes Milano-Cortina Olympics with Two Medals and Strong Signs of Progress

Bulgaria’s participation in the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina concluded with the women’s 12.5 km mass start in biathlon, featuring Lora Hristova and Milena Todorova.

Sports | February 23, 2026, Monday // 11:09

Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Secure 2-1 Home Win Over Ferencváros in Europa League Play-Off

Ludogorets Razgrad secured a 2-1 home victory over Ferencvárosi TC in their Europa League play-off encounter, registering their first success in four meetings between the two sides this season.

Sports | February 20, 2026, Friday // 10:42

Bulgarian Breaking Federation Announces 2026 Sports Calendar

The Bulgarian Breaking Federation (BBF) has unveiled its official calendar of events for 2026, highlighting four major competitions across the country.

Sports | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:20

Vladimir Zografski Achieves Record Result for Bulgaria in Winter Olympic Ski Jumping

Bulgaria recorded its best-ever result in Olympic ski jumping after Vladimir Zografski placed tenth on the large hill at the Winter Olympic Games.

Sports | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria