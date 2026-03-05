Drunk Tourist Seriously Injures Bulgarian Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova in Czech Resort

200 Employees Out of a Job: Battery Manufacturer Closure Signals Broader Struggles for Bulgarian Manufacturing
The Pazardzhik-based battery manufacturer "Elhim-Iskra" will halt operations and begin laying off staff, affecting nearly 200 employees
Bulgarian alpine snowboarder Malena Zamfirova has been seriously injured after being struck by a drunk tourist during training in the Czech winter resort of Špindlerův Mlýn, the Bulgarian Ski Federation confirmed.
The 16-year-old athlete was preparing for a World Cup start when she was hit from behind by a skier who was descending the slope uncontrollably. According to initial information, the man had consumed a significant amount of alcohol. The collision caused multiple fractures and severe trauma, including a heavy blow to the back, with doctors suspecting possible spinal cord involvement.
The incident occurred on March 3 at around 3:00 p.m. in a flat section near the lift’s starting station, an area considered a designated “safe zone.” At the time, Zamfirova was not competing but was on the slope with her team after completing training. The area was crowded, with many children and tourists nearby.
Following the impact, Zamfirova was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in the Czech Republic. There, doctors carried out several emergency surgical procedures to stabilize her condition. She is expected to be transported later to a specialized clinic in Austria, where her treatment will continue. Once her condition allows, plans foresee her eventual return to Bulgaria.
An investigation into the circumstances of the accident has been launched by Czech authorities. Malena’s father and coach, Anatoly Zamfirov, has already given testimony as part of the ongoing inquiry. Officials are working to establish all details surrounding the case, and further updates on the athlete’s medical condition are expected in the coming hours.
In a public statement, the Bulgarian Ski Federation called for support and solidarity, urging people to pray for her swift recovery.
Zamfirova has been one of Bulgaria’s most promising winter sports talents this season. She began the campaign with a third-place finish in a World Cup race in Milly, China. In February, she made her Olympic debut at the Milano-Cortina Games, finishing tenth in the women’s parallel giant slalom in Livigno. Her most recent appearance came on March 1 in Krynica-Zdrój, where she again reached the podium with another third-place result.
Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev confirmed that the Bulgarian state will provide assistance to Malena Zamfirova and her family following the snowboarder’s severe injuries sustained on March 3 at Špindlerův Mlýn in the Czech Republic
