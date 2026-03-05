Over 700 Bulgarians Set for Evacuation as State Flights Arrive from Abu Dhabi and Dubai

A government aircraft arriving from Abu Dhabi touched down at Sofia Airport at around 2.30 a.m., carrying evacuated Bulgarian nationals. According to updated information, 85 people were on board, although six registered passengers did not appear for departure. Shortly before that, a regular Fly Dubai flight from Dubai had also landed at Terminal 2.

The state plane, configured with 90 seats, had departed to collect Bulgarians from Abu Dhabi and was scheduled to arrive in Sofia in the early hours after midnight. Some of the passengers explained that they had initially expected to travel the following day but were informed at the last moment that the flight had been moved forward, prompting them to change their bookings. A second evacuation flight organized by the Bulgarian authorities, this time from Dubai and with more than 300 seats, was expected to arrive later.

On Wednesday, another group of Bulgarian citizens returned home when a flight from Dubai landed in Varna. The first aircraft carried 178 passengers as part of a broader series of special flights arranged on March 4 and 5 to repatriate nationals stranded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

According to tour guide Pavlina Ruseva, who represented the tour operator responsible for bringing the Varna group back, the situation in Dubai has remained under control since the start of the conflict. She said that tourists had not shown signs of panic and that local authorities had introduced adequate security measures. Hotels distributed updated instructions and practical guidance to guests after security controls were tightened. Although explosions from intercepted rockets could be heard, she noted that the strikes were largely directed toward the Gulf area and were not close to hotel zones. Ruseva also underlined the role of Bulgaria Air in securing the necessary permits for the flight, describing it as the fourth such operation in two days, following similar repatriations of tourists from Italy, Spain and Slovenia. She expressed hope that the remaining Bulgarian tourists would begin returning as early as the following day.

Estimates suggest that between 2,000 and 2,500 Bulgarians are currently in Dubai, including both residents and holidaymakers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Crisis Headquarters, announced that more than 700 citizens from Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to be transported. Priority is being given to those in directly affected risk zones, while individuals in destinations such as the Maldives would require a specific decision by the Ministry of Finance if state-funded flights were to be arranged for them.

Officials confirmed that the government aircraft departed for Abu Dhabi with 90 available seats and was due to arrive there around 8.30 p.m. local time. In parallel, a chartered aircraft with 320 seats headed to Dubai, scheduled to land at 6.30 p.m. local time before departing for Sofia at 11 p.m. There is also the possibility of an additional Bulgaria Air flight from Salalah to Dubai once conditions permit.

Earlier, at 7.50 a.m. Bulgarian time, a Bulgaria Air charter took off from Dubai with 180 passengers who had been in the country before the outbreak of hostilities. The aircraft was expected to reach Bulgaria via Egypt. Oman remains a particular concern due to significant air traffic congestion and a sizeable group of Bulgarians requiring assistance. Their return is planned for March 5 on a scheduled Bulgaria Air flight from Salalah.

Deputy Foreign Minister Velizar Shalamanov stated that efforts are concentrated on evacuating citizens from areas where their lives and health may be at risk. Evacuation operations are not intended for travellers outside the conflict zone whose flights have been suspended. Nationals in countries such as India, the Maldives or Sri Lanka have been advised to coordinate directly with airlines or tour operators to secure alternative routes through third countries. Consular assistance in such cases is limited and humanitarian cases are prioritized.

Shalamanov stressed that the crisis team is operating around the clock, with reinforced staffing at the Situation Center and additional directorates engaged to ensure coordinated action and security during evacuations. Irena Dimitrova, Director of the Situation Center Directorate, explained that several evacuation operations are running simultaneously in different regions. She also pointed to last-minute cancellations by registered passengers, which have complicated efforts to fill seats efficiently, urging those who find alternative travel arrangements to promptly inform the ministry.

Current figures indicate that 320 people are expected to return from Dubai, 91 from Abu Dhabi and 103 from Salalah. Authorities are working to assemble 180 passengers for a second Bulgaria Air flight from Salalah. Additionally, 30 seats have been arranged on an Austrian Airlines flight and one passenger is traveling on an Italian carrier.

Beyond the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Bulgarian authorities are assisting citizens in other Middle Eastern countries. In Qatar, 310 Bulgarians remain, and a transfer from Doha to the Saudi border followed by a flight from Riyadh is under consideration. In Jordan, 130 citizens have received support; 57 have already returned, 46 are scheduled to travel on March 5, and the rest are expected in the coming days. Five Bulgarians in Iraq have reached home via Turkey. In Saudi Arabia, 30 seats have been secured, while 25 people are being moved from Bahrain by flight. Ten Bulgarians in Kuwait are seeking evacuation, but operations are hindered by the closure of Kuwaiti airspace.

Nikolay Vanchev, Director of the Consular Relations Directorate, confirmed that the state aviation operator arrived in Abu Dhabi at around 8 p.m. local time, with the onward flight to Sofia taking approximately five to six hours. The aircraft positioned in Oman could be redirected to Dubai if additional passengers require transport.

Shalamanov reiterated that the state cannot finance charter flights for individuals located outside the affected region who need to purchase tickets. The primary objective, he said, remains to ensure that Bulgarian citizens in high-risk areas return home safely.