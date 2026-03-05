Bulgaria Weather Shake-Up: Cold Air and Showers Hit Thursday

Thursday will see a marked change in Bulgaria’s weather, with mostly cloudy skies and widespread precipitation across many areas in Western and Central regions, according to the NIMH forecast for March 5.

Precipitation will be heaviest before noon, particularly near the Western Stara Planina, while in the afternoon showers are expected to intensify over the Rhodope Mountains. Later in the day, clouds will start to break up from the northwest, allowing for more clear skies. Winds will shift to a northwesterly direction, strengthening and bringing slightly colder air into the country.

Temperatures will range from 1° to 6° overnight, with Sofia seeing lows around 4°. Daytime highs will be between 10° and 15°, with Sofia reaching approximately 10°.

Mountain regions will remain mostly cloudy with rain, turning to snow above 1,600 meters. Moderate to strong northwest winds will dominate, shifting north by evening. Temperatures will reach around 6° at 1,200 meters and hover near 0° at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy but largely dry. A light southwest wind will gradually turn west-northwest and pick up in strength. Maximum temperatures will range from 9° to 14°, while the sea temperature remains between 5° and 7°, with waves at 1-2 points.