World | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 16:14
Bulgaria: US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, Dozens Dead

A U.S. Navy attack submarine has reportedly sunk an Iranian warship, the IRIS Dena, in the Indian Ocean, marking a rare submarine strike on a surface vessel since World War II. The Pentagon confirmed the operation, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stating that the vessel was torpedoed while believed to be safe in international waters. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine added that a fast attack submarine used a single Mk 48 torpedo to carry out the strike.

The attack occurred near Sri Lanka, around 25 miles south of the island. Sri Lankan authorities launched a rescue operation following a distress signal from the Iranian vessel. The navy confirmed that 32 sailors were rescued, some critically injured, and admitted to local hospitals. However, approximately 101 crew members are still missing, and at least 80 are feared dead. Sri Lankan officials reported floating lifeboats and oil patches at the scene, but the ship itself was not visible, having sunk completely.

The IRIS Dena is a Moudge-class frigate, among Iran’s most modern warships, which had previously been on an international tour in 2023 alongside the support ship IRIS Makran. Both vessels were later sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department due to their involvement with Iranian drone operations supplied to Russia.

This incident is part of the escalating U.S.-Israel military operations against Iran. Explosions in Tehran, Jerusalem, and Lebanon have been reported, and Iran has reportedly launched missile and drone strikes, including attacks on U.S. positions in Dubai and Qatar. The conflict has already resulted in significant casualties, with over 1,000 reportedly killed in Iran alone, as well as ongoing airstrikes and retaliatory measures across the region.

In Sri Lanka, rescue authorities continue to search for missing personnel. The foreign minister confirmed that ships and air assets were dispatched early in the morning to respond to the distress signal. Hospitals in Galle are treating the injured, with one critically wounded among the 32 rescued. Meanwhile, U.S. officials have framed the attack as a decisive military action under “Operation Epic Fury,” aimed at degrading Iran’s naval capabilities and maintaining U.S. and allied dominance in the region.

The IRIS Dena incident highlights the expanding scope of the conflict beyond the Middle East, bringing international waters and distant regions like the Indian Ocean into the operational theater. Officials emphasize that investigations are ongoing, and the full scale of casualties and operational details remain unclear.

Hegseth described the strike as a historic action, the first torpedo sinking of an enemy surface ship by the U.S. since World War II, emphasizing the strategic impact of U.S. and Israeli military cooperation. The ongoing operations continue to generate heightened tensions, with the potential for further escalation across multiple fronts in the Middle East and beyond.

